Chelsea decide future plans for incoming new signing David Fofana: Reports

Premier League club Chelsea have reportedly made a decision on the situation of new incoming signing David Datro Fofana. According to Simon Phillips, the club are looking at a prospective loan for the striker, but a final decision on his place at the club will be made after the player joins first-team training.

There are some at the club who believe Fofana can come in and replace Broja, he is expected to be looked at in first team training.”



Fofana, who was signed from Norwegian club FK Molde for a price of €12 million is considered to be a highly talented but raw player and with the right development, is expected to become a top talent.

The move for Fofana came after academy product Armando Broja was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season with an injured ACL suffered in the Blues' friendly against Aston Villa. While some at the club believe Fofana could serve as a replacement for Broja this season, most believe he will have to be sent out on loan to receive proper game time for his development.

The 20-year-old Ivorian is reportedly excited about his move to Chelsea as he looks to follow in the footsteps of his idol and Blues legend Didier Drogba. He has drawn comparisons to Haaland after some sensational performances in the Norwegian league for Molde. This season, he has scored 17 goals and set up six more in just 29 appearances.

The London outfit will be looking to re-ignite their Premier League campaign as they return to action today for the first time after the World Cup break. Chelsea have lost three consecutive games and have secured just two points in their last five games.

Chelsea linked with Argentinian World Cup star

Alexis Mac Allister is garnering a lot of attention after his great World Cup performances.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Argentina and Brighton man Alexis Mac Allister. The midfielder was in brilliant form as he played a vital role in Argentina's World Cup triumph.

According to reports, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid are some of the teams interested in the player, but a move over the January window is considered difficult. Sources believe Mac Allister could be on the move in the summer. Manager Graham Potter and Director of Global Talent and Transfers Paul Winstanley at Chelsea will be familiar with the player, having worked with him at Brighton.

Mac Allister has scored five goals for the Seagulls in the Premier League this season. He scored one and assisted another in Argentina's World Cup winning campaign.

