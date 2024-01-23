Chelsea defender beats William Saliba and Rodri to become least clumsy player in Premier League after interesting study on blunders

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has been declared the least clumsy and error-prone defender in the Premier League, according to a study by online ticketing platform Ticketgum.

Following the veteran Brazilian centre-back in this list are William Slaiba (Arsenal), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Rodri (Manchester City), and Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur). This season, Silva has recorded an impressive passing accuracy of 94 percent in the Premier League, a testament to his reliable nature.

Even at the age of 39, Silva is one of Chelsea's most important players, having featured in 23 matches across competitions this campaign.

However, the Blues haven't made the most of Silva's presence, as they find themselves ninth in the league standings, 12 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

On the other end of the spectrum are the most clumsy players on this list comprising footballers who are with sides in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Luton Town have four players on this list, with Alfie Doughty taking the top spot. The others from the Hatters are Carlton Morris (third), Jacob Brown (fifth), and Elijah Adebayo (ninth).

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is second, while Bournemouth's No. 9 Dominic Solanke is fourth. Two other Toffees stars make the list, with Jack Harrison (sixth) and Beto (10th).

Crystal Palace attacker Jean-Philippe Mateta finds himself in seventh while Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White is eighth.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino believes the Blues can reach the League Cup final

Mauricio Pochettino (via Getty Images)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was seemingly confident that his team could reach the League Cup final while speaking in his pre-match press conference on Monday, January 22.

The Blues need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their semi-final clash against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. Ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino said (via the club's official website):

"We want to be in the final but first we need to beat a very good team, Middlesbrough, that in the first leg we couldn’t beat."

"Of course, it’s going to be tough, but we are confident that we can have a very good game against Middlesbrough in front of our fans. We need to take advantage of playing at Stamford Bridge with all the energy that will translate from our fans," he added.

Chelsea go into the fixture following a 10-day break since their last Premier League match, which saw them beat Fulham 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on January 13.