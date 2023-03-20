Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell's model girlfriend Cartia Mallan stuns 528k Instagram followers with latest post, fans go wild

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell's model girlfriend Cartia Mallan sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy with her latest post. The Australian posed in a black corset and uploaded snaps to her 528,000 followers on the social media platform.

Cartia, 24, regularly uploads pictures of herself modeling and the latest wowed her fans. Fellow Aussie model Isabelle Mathers responded in the comments:

"Hottest pics ever."

Another follower replied:

"Absolutely incredible."

One fan was taken aback by Cartia's beauty:

"So beautiful."

Cartia also uploaded the picture of her corset to her Instagram story and captioned it:

"Might be my new favourite fit."

This comes after Cartia had uploaded pictures of her and Chilwell loving it up on Valentine's Day last month. Their relationship has all but been confirmed after they initially connected last October. The model and her mother were in attendance to watch Chilwell in action for Chelsea against Manchester United in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, per All Soccer.

Another picture was posted by the English left-back on his Instagram account of him planting a kiss on Cartia's cheek. The model responded in the comments:

"I love you Benjaween."

Cartia is a model for British model agency Storm, which is based in Chelsea, London. This has led to ventures with big brands such as Rimmel, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior. She is also a host on the Common Chaos podcast with her friend Ashton Wood. The Australian's YouTube channel has almost 500,000 subscribers where she posts vlogs of her life.

Manchester City are interested in Chelsea's Chilwell this summer

Chilwell has attracted interest from the Etihad.

Cartia is enjoying life in London working for Storm modeling agency but her future in the English capital could be under threat. Her partner Chilwell is reportedly a target for reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Reports claim that Pep Guardiola's side hold a genuine interest in the Blues defender and a move isn't off the cards. Chelsea are expected to make a number of sales in the summer as they look to balance the checkbook at Stamford Bridge.

Chilwell has been in fine form this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 23 games across competitions. However, his campaign has been hindered by injury issues, missing 17 games through a hamstring problem. He also missed out on representing England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year.

The former Leicester City left-back has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. Transfermarkt values him at €35 million.

Poll : 0 votes