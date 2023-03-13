Manchester City interested in signing in-form Chelsea star this summer: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell in the summer. The Blues defender has been in superb form recently and netted the opener in a 3-1 victory over Leicester City on Saturday (March 11).

The Athletic reports City genuinely hold an interest in Chilwell, 26, and a potential transfer is not off the cards. Graham Potter's side are expected to offload several players in the summer.

Speculation had already arisen last month that the Cityzens were keeping tabs on Chilwell. The English full-back has scored two goals and provided four assists in 22 games across competitions. He has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



March 2023: 🤫 August 2022: "Ben Chilwell, he sits on the bench!"March 2023: 🤫 August 2022: "Ben Chilwell, he sits on the bench!"March 2023: 🤫😎 https://t.co/wXvzHwc63L

Pep Guardiola was said to have been interested in Chilwell before he moved to Chelsea from Leicester in 2020 for £50 million. Joao Cancelo left Manchester City in January and joined Bayern Munich on loan with the option to buy.

Hence, City are searching for a left-back as they have to play centre-back Nathan Ake in the role. Rico Lewis, 18, has made the step up from the youth academy but Guardiola's side could do with more experience in the position.

Chilwell would likely bring in a hefty sum for the Blues as he is an established England international. The west London giants will look to balance their books as they have spent over £500 million since Todd Boehly became cooperating owner. The sale of the left-back is a possibility and Manchester City may look to target him in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester City join race to sign Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes

The two Premier League clubs could clash for Guimaraes.

Chelsea and Manchester City have reportedly joined the race to sign Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes. The Brazilian has quickly become one of the Premier League's top midfield talents. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances across competitions.

According to the Telegraph, Potter's side have a previous interest in Guimaraes and they will look to reignite a pursuit in the summer. However, they will be rivaled by Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Guimaraes may cost upwards of £100 million. He only joined Newcastle last January and has three years left on his contract. The Brazilian seems happy with life at St James' Park but will be keen to play UEFA Champions League football sooner rather than later.

Bruno Guimarães @brunoog97



Que vitória! Exatamente o que a gente precisava. Feliz pelo time! De volta a St James Park e 3 pontos!

Bora rapaziada. 🖤🤍 What a win! Was exactly what we needed! Happy for the team! Back at St James park and 3 points! Howay the lads 🖤🤍Que vitória! Exatamente o que a gente precisava. Feliz pelo time! De volta a St James Park e 3 pontos!Bora rapaziada. 🖤🤍 What a win! Was exactly what we needed! Happy for the team! Back at St James park and 3 points! Howay the lads 🖤🤍3️⃣9️⃣Que vitória! Exatamente o que a gente precisava. Feliz pelo time! De volta a St James Park e 3 pontos!Bora rapaziada. 🖤🤍3️⃣9️⃣ https://t.co/Ar3bcZFTtx

The Magpies may offer that as they are fifth, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by four points. They have two games in hand over Spurs. Yet, Chelsea and Manchester City have proven that they can lure top talent to their respective clubs.

Potter's side broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez for £106.8 million from Benfica in January. City previously set that record with their £100 million deal for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes