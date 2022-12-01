Chelsea defender Reece James names the 3 toughest opponents of his career so far

Chelsea defender Reece James has selected three left-wingers as the hardest players he has played against during his career.

James, 22, was holding a Q & A on Twitter when he was asked which player was the most difficult opponent of his career.

He replied:

"3 hardest players I’ve ever played against are all left wingers! Vinicius Jr, Leao and Mane!"

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, 22, has been a nightmare for defenses as he has enjoyed a meteoric rise at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian has made 21 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 10 goals and contributing five assists.

Vinicius has come up against James' Chelsea on four occasions, winning once, losing twice, and drawing once.

He has provided two assists and was on the winning side as Madrid eliminated the Blues from the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

Meanwhile, AC Milan's Rafael Leao, 23, continues to impress in Serie A and is shining on the international stage with Portugal.

He has bagged seven goals and nine assists in 20 appearances this season and scored in Selecao das Quinas's 3-2 FIFA World Cup opening win over Ghana.

Leao has played against James for Milan this term in the Champions League.

Skores @skoresofficial



Liverpool legend ? According to @FabrizioRomano Sadio Mané will join FC Bayern on a permanent dealLiverpool legend ? According to @FabrizioRomano Sadio Mané will join FC Bayern on a permanent deal 🔥🙌Liverpool legend ? 👀🔴 https://t.co/OIV3PeBgsH

Mane became a Liverpool hero in the Premier League during his time with the Reds.

He won the Premier League title, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup.

The Bayern Munich winger has managed 11 goals and four assists in 23 appearances this campaign.

He boasts a record of nine wins, seven draws, and five defeats against Chelsea, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

Mane is sitting out the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering a knee injury.

James also picked up a knee injury ahead of the tournament in Qatar and was not selected in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.

He was expected to be a key player for England, having scored two goals and provided two assists in 11 appearances for Chelsea.

Chelsea are joined by Madrid in the race to sign Leao from Milan

Interest in Leao is intensifying

Reports claim that Real Madrid have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Milan's Leao.

The Blues are in contact with the former LOSC Lille striker, with his contract expiring in 2024.

However, Los Blancos are also interested, with the player valued at €85 million by Transfermarkt.

The Portuguese forward is highly sought-after, with his stock rising as one of Europe's finest attacking players.

He ranks second for dribbles in Serie A with 62, third for chances created with 24, and second for assists from open play with 4.

