Chelsea defender Reece James names his childhood idol and explains why he can play in multiple positions

Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed that he idolized club legend Didier Drogba as a teenager.

The Blues right-back came through the Cobham academy before establishing himself as a first-team starter under Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Speaking about his childhood idol, James said:

"I had been a striker until I was maybe 12 or 13 at Chelsea and I looked up to Drogba. I don't actually know why, but when I was about 12, I was moved back into midfield.

"Then, when I was 15, I was moved to right-back - and the first two years I hated it. But then one day it kinda just clicked and I never really looked back from there."

Talking about how playing in different positions helped him, the Chelsea player said:

"Playing as a striker definitely helped me. If you go back five or 10 years, the full-back position definitely wasn't like it is now. It has evolved a lot. You are a lot freer to do what you want, not really a set defender but with the licence to get forward."

Chelsea defender Reece ready to fight for England spot

England boss Gareth Southgate has been blessed with the problem of plenty when choosing his starting right-back. Amongst the contestants are Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

Discussing the rivalry for the full-back slot amongst the players, James said:

"At the end of the day everyone wants to play - and I think everyone believes they should play. So it’s difficult at times, but we need to stay together and stick by what the manager decides to play – and just be ready when your chance falls."

James went on to add that despite fighting for the same position and being Chelsea's rivals at club level, Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is happy to help out his younger competitors.

"I've got a good relationship with Kyle so that when he sees me do something that I could get better at, he always tries to help me. He wants the best for me. I think that goes a long way and it’ll continue to help my career go in the right direction."

Adding more details about his ability to play in various positions, he said:

"Although I would say I’m a full-back, I can play other positions if needed. I like getting forward, attacking, creating chances and scoring goals. But at the same time, my job is to defend, keep clean sheets and help the team. I like the balance between both.

"When I play a back three and I'm a wing-back, I'm a lot higher. I have more freedom to roam and do what I want. But when I play in a back four it's more set as a defender and it's a bit harder to get forward. When I was young I was a striker, scoring lots of goals, then I moved to midfield, then defence. I like to attack."

