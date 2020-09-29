Chelsea defender Thiago Silva slams former Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery

Chelsea new boy Thiago Silva has opened up on his relationship with former Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery. The Brazilian defender is one of the finest players of his generation and recently completed a move to the Blues in the Premier League, as he looks set to play out the twilight years of his career at Stamford Bridge.

In an interview with France Football, Silva claimed that he did not enjoy the greatest of relationships with Emery, who was sacked by PSG at the end of the 2017-18 season.

“I did not have the same feeling with Unai (as with Tuchel). We often did not agree on things. He was the “commander,” at the end of the day, he was paid to be that, so I respected his authority"

"During the match vs Real Madrid (Round of 16, 14th February 2018), he left me on the bench because he needed a left-footed defender. At least that was his excuse. This is the first time that I am talking about it, but I struggled to deal with that."

The Chelsea man also cited an example of a game against Real Madrid where he was controversially left out of the first leg encounter and admitted that Emery's decision was hard to digest.

Thiago Silva blasts Unai Emery:



"We often did not agree on things. He was the "commander," at the end of the day, he was paid to be that, so I respected his authority, but..." https://t.co/h5L36XpeBf — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 29, 2020

"He also left Di Maria on the bench. We lost 3-1. In the second leg, he no longer needed a left-footed defender? He started me! It was this sort of thing that I did not understand. And this is just one example amongst others.”

Chelsea to benefit from Silva's experience and pedigree

The Brazilian endured a tough time on his Premier League debut for Chelsea

Silva signed for Chelsea on a free transfer this summer after a fruitful spell with the Parisian outfit, as he played a pivotal role in putting the club on the map once again.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old recently made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in a 3-3 draw against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns, as the Blues rallied back from three goals behind to salvage a draw.

Thiago Silva goes in on PSG 😳 pic.twitter.com/4WnupdUfnQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 28, 2020

The Brazilian international will look to help Chelsea with his experience and leadership qualities, as the Blues look to build on their fourth place from the 2019-20 season.

Also Read: Neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo can match Pele in total Ballon d'Or trophies