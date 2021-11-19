“Chelsea are a defensive team” – Mauricio Pochettino explains how PSG are different compared to the European champions

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that the Parisians are different to Chelsea. The Argentinean claimed that the European Champions are a defensive team, while his side have an attacking brand of football.

PSG relieved former manager Thomas Tuchel of his duties in December last year. The Ligue 1 giants went on to appoint former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino as their new coach the following month.

The Parisians appointed Pochettino at the helm with the hope that the Argentinean can lead them to the Champions League title. However, the decision to sack Tuchel eventually came back to haunt PSG.

Tuchel took charge as Chelsea's manager after being sacked as PSG boss in January. Just four months later, the German tactician won the Champions League with the Blues.

Back in Paris, the pressure is mounting on Pochettino to deliver the European title. The Argentinean tactician, though, feels there is a major difference between PSG and Tuchel's Chelsea.

Pochettino insisted that Chelsea are a defensive team, while his PSG intend to have an attacking brand of football. He also pointed out how the Parisians signed Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes in the summer to play attacking football. He said:

"Chelsea are a defensive team, playing the transition and the block. We signed attacking full-backs, Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. The club have the ambition of an attacking game. You have to find a defensive balance that allows you to manage the ball well in order to attack well. There is also the recovery: how you organise yourself with a loss of ball, how you recover under pressure, etc. It’s true, we concede a lot of shots, but that’s one of the characteristics of attacking teams, to have full-backs who go up, to project themselves into the opposing half… We are in the phase of understanding", Pochettino told L'Equipe [via SportWitness].”

Nouman @nomifooty PSG and Chelsea so far this season in all competitions:



Chances Created by Chelsea: 194

Chances Created by PSG: 158



Goals Scored by CFC: 35

Goals Scored by PSG: 36



Goals Conceded by CFC: 8

Goals Conceded by PSG: 19



It remains to be seen if Pochettino can lead PSG to the Champions League title this season, with help from the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG looking to snatch Champions League trophy from Chelsea

PSG currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table and enjoy a 10-point lead over second-placed RC Lens. However, they will be particularly keen to snatch the Champions League trophy from Chelsea.

The Parisians have built a star-studded squad that includes the likes of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe this season with the hope of getting their hands on the European title. It remains to be seen if they can do so.

PSG currently sit second in their Champions League group. Pochettino and Co. will be hopeful of booking their place in the Round of 16 soon.

