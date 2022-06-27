Chelsea enter race to sign Manchester United target: Reports

Chelsea could be set to add further worries to an already difficult transfer window for Manchester United. The Blues are believed to be interested in Ajax winger Antony, a player wanted by the Red Devils.

90min are reporting that Thomas Tuchel, who needs attacking reinforcements this summer, is considering Antony as a serious option. It is also reported that the player's representatives met with the concerned personnel at Chelsea while in London.

It could prove to be a big blow for United, who have been linked with Antony rather heavily. The 22-year-old Brazilian winger has worked with current United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax over the last two seasons, winning two Eredivise titles together.

The Times reported on June 23 that the winger was keen on a move to Old Trafford. Their report stated that the winger is determined to join United despite Ajax trying to play down the move by demanding £69 million for the player. They also reported that the Brazilian is keen to work with Ten Hag in the Premier League.

Chelsea, according to the report from 90min, are prioritising the moves for Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele over Antony. City are believed to be open to selling Sterling but Dembele's situation with Barca remains clouded in confusion.

Been told player’s camp now asking Ajax to listen to bids for Antony this summer, even if price tag will be high. Antony situation. Manchester United are really interested and already had contacts to explore potential deal - not the only club, but with ten Hag pushing.Been told player’s camp now asking Ajax to listen to bids for Antony this summer, even if price tag will be high. Antony situation. Manchester United are really interested and already had contacts to explore potential deal - not the only club, but with ten Hag pushing. 🇧🇷 #MUFCBeen told player’s camp now asking Ajax to listen to bids for Antony this summer, even if price tag will be high. https://t.co/OELd3cxASi

If the Blues are unable to complete either deal, they are likely to turn to Antony, thereby raising concerns for United. Manchester United are heavily focused on the transfer of Frenkie de Jong, which is still some way away from completion.

The race for Antony could prove to be challenging for Manchester United as the Blues can give the Brazilian an incentive to play Champions League football next season.

Chelsea and Manchester United target missing from Ajax training

Antony was notably missing from Ajax's pre-season training two days ago. It could spell good news for his suitors this summer. The Sun reported that Ajax's new boss Alfred Schreuder was working with his team for the first time but did not get the chance to train Antony.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Ajax’s €80m price tag for Antony is proving problematic in Manchester United’s pursuit of the Brazilian.



(Source: Ajax’s €80m price tag for Antony is proving problematic in Manchester United’s pursuit of the Brazilian.(Source: @RobDawsonESPN 🚨 Ajax’s €80m price tag for Antony is proving problematic in Manchester United’s pursuit of the Brazilian. 🇧🇷 (Source: @RobDawsonESPN)

Speaking about his idea, the new Ajax boss stressed that they want to keep the Chelsea and Manchester United target in Amsterdam this summer.

"We want to keep Antony at Ajax. I want to work with him, and the club knows this."

It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks play out for the 22-year-old Ajax man.

