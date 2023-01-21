Chelsea eye Ligue1 star as backup to Reece James - Reports

According to reports, Chelsea are interested in signing Olympique Lyonnais starlet Malo Gusto as a backup for right-back Reece James. Gusto, 19, is a France Under-21 international and has made 15 appearances for Lyon this season, providing one assist.

According to the Express, the Blues have been told that Gusto would cost them around €35 million.

Chelsea's regular right-back Reece James has missed a large chunk of the season due to injuries. In his absence, Trevoh Chalobah has deputized in the right-back slot, but the central defender hasn't looked entirely comfortable in that role.

The Blues have been on a spending spree in the January transfer window. Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, and Mykhaylo Mudryk have already completed permanent transfers to West London.

Joao Felix has also arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid, while Noni Madueke is expected to complete his move from PSV soon.

Todd Boehly, however, has no intention of stopping. Gusto has emerged as the latest player on his team's radar.

The West London club, however, might face competition for Gusto's signature. Manchester United are also keen admirers of the Frenchman, according to reports.

The Blues have struggled in the league this season. Graham Potter's side are languishing in the tenth spot with only 28 points on the board after 19 games. They are set to take on Liverpool at Anfield on January 21 in a critical encounter for their top-four hopes.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter spoke about Marc Cucurella's lack of game time

Marc Cucurella in action against Nottingham Forest.

Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella has found it hard to get regular game time since his move to London. Chelsea manager Graham Potter spoke about the player, telling the media ahead of the clash against Liverpool (via Evening Standard):

“Some players have dips in form, there are different solutions for a game, that is sometimes the case. Lewis Hall has done well and we have to manage his games and role because he’s a young player starting out. Marc has had a lot to deal with and sometimes these things happen in how you settle into a team and club, a new group.”

Since his big-money summer move from Brighton & Hove Albion, Cucurella has made 22 appearances for the Blues, registering two assists.

However, since their Premier League home defeat against Manchester City on January 5, Cucurella has played only 15 minutes for the Blues.

