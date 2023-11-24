Chelsea eye move to sign £10 million-rated Premier League star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

According to 90 min, the Blues wish to strengthen the left-back position, considering Dutchman Ian Maatsen could leave Stamford Bridge amid interest from Manchester City.

Even with Maatsen's departure, Ait-Nouri, who is currently a starter at Wolves, could face tough competition for minutes under Mauricio Pochettino. Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella are natural left-sided full-backs, and central defender Levi Colwill can also play the position. Hence, a move to west London could seem problematic for the Algeria international.

The 22-year-old left-back initially spent a year on loan at Wolves from Angers in 2020, after which he was signed permanently for £10 million in 2021. Overall, Ait-Nouri has completed 92 appearances across competitions for his current club, bagging four goals and eight assists.

The defender's career in English football seemingly hit a bump when he was frozen out of the squad by former manager Julen Lopetegui last season. Missing a large chunk of the second half in the 2022/23 campaign, Ait-Nouri started just nine Premier League matches.

However, he's enjoyed a strong comeback under current Wolves boss Gary O'Neil, who has shown faith in the full-back. This season, Ait-Nouri has made 14 appearances across competitions, yet to register a goal contribution.

Romeo Lavia could feature for Chelsea against Newcastle United

Romeo Lavia (via Getty Images)

Chelsea summer signing Romeo Lavia is nearing his Blues debut after signing a £58 million deal from Southampton. Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Belgium international has been nursing an ankle injury that has delayed his first appearance for the club.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the player is nearing full fitness and was pictured training ahead of his side's clash against Newcastle United (November 25).

Expand Tweet

Before the international break, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino said about Lavia's return (via Football London):

"Romeo Lavia is also close. Trained today on the pitch. Hope that next week will be involved with the team and see after. Day by day see when it is possible to play with the team."

Representing Southampton, the 19-year-old defensive midfielder made 29 Premier League appearances, managing one goal. Although signs are positive for Lavia's return, the away trip to Newcastle United may come too soon for the youngster.

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League with 16 points, four behind the seventh-placed Magpies.