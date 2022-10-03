Chelsea eye surprise move for 18-year-old MLS wonderkid - report

According to The Sun, Chelsea are eyeing a move for MLS star Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire.

Liverpool are also interested in the player. Duran primarily operates from the right wing. However, he has been tipped to take up a more central role later in his career.

The Colombian joined Chicago Fire earlier this year from Envigado FC. He has made 26 appearances for Chicago Fire since, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. Duran, 18, has also made two appearances for the Colombian senior national team.

The player is priced at a reasonable £10 million, which is easily affordable for Premier League giants like the Blues and the Reds.

Todd Boehly's team signed Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire earlier this year for £18 million.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are also keen to add depth to their options in the wings. Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window, leaving a big void in Jurgen Klopp's team.

The prospect of playing alongside his compatriot Luis Diaz might entice Duran to seal his future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacted to his first win as the club's manager

Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

Graham Potter was appointed as Chelsea manager last month after the Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel on 7 September.

His first game in charge of the club ended in a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

Potter earned his first win as Chelsea manager with a 2-1 triumph over Crystal Palace in his first match in charge of the Blues in the Premier league.

Here's how he reacted to the win, as he told BBC Sport after the game (via football.london):

"We're delighted with the result. It's a tough place to come. I thought we started quite well but conceded from the first action into the box. Credit to the boys, they recovered well and did not let their heads go down. It was nice to get an equaliser and get back in the game."

Potter added:

"We had to survive moments as they are a good side with dangerous players. To be a goal down and come away with three points is fantastic, so credit to the players. There's character, that's for sure. They could've felt sorry for themselves after conceding the goal but the players stood up all the way through."

He concluded:

"There was a collective spirit among the players. We are delighted with the three points."

