Chelsea eye surprise move to sign 28-year-old Liverpool star who has two years remaining in his contract: Reports

According to Colombian news outlet Antena 2, Chelsea are considering making a move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. The Blues are looking to bolster their attacking options and have identified the Colombian star as a possible target.

Despite their attacking struggles this season, Chelsea failed to land a new striker during the just-concluded winter transfer market. They were linked with a move for Ipswich Town's Liam Delap and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, but no deal was concluded. The Blues only brought in 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne.

This means that Enzo Maresca would have to navigate the season with Nicolas Jackson who has blown hot and cold this season as his main centre-forward. The Blues also have Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu as No. 9 options, but the Frenchman has not been convincing, while the young Spaniard is still emerging.

Other attacking options such as Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, and Co. have also not been prolific this term. Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended provisionally amidst allegations of doping.

As such, the west London club could be forced to source for attacking talents in the upcoming transfer markets. As per Antena 2 (via chelsea.news), Luis Diaz has emerged as a potential target for the Blues. The 28-year-old has transformed into one of the best wingers in the Premier League since his reported £37 million move from Porto to Liverpool in 2022.

Diaz has two years left on his contract with the Reds and has yet to pen a new deal, raising uncertainty about his future at the club. According to the abovementioned source, Chelsea will look to lure the Colombian star to Stamford Bridge by offering him a deal that will see him become one of the highest earners at the club.

However, with Liverpool likely to lose Mohammed Salah by the summer, it is difficult to envisage the club sanctioning the sale of another key attacker. Luis Diaz has been instrumental for Arne Slot's side this term. He has contributed 12 goals and three assists in 32 games across competitions.

Ex-Chelsea defender urges Jadon Sancho to step up with his performance

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has sent a messge to Jadon Sancho. He urged the winger to step up with his performance as he has the talent to be a thorn in the flesh of defenders in the league.

Speaking on ESPN, Melchiot said about Sancho:

"I think the last couple of games, he’s gone a little bit too quiet. The [Manchester] City game quiet, you know, it’s too quiet for me, especially as a winger and the talent.''

He continued:

"He has the pace and the skill to make it really hard for a defender and at the moment, I can see he has comfortability the way he handles the ball. But I don’t want to see him handle the ball, I want him to go beyond players. I want him to make the defenders… give them a hard time. And at the moment, he’s not doing that."

Sancho joined Chelsea last summer on loan from Manchester United with an obligation to buy added to the deal. The 24-year-old had a good start to life at the London club, bagging three assists in his first three league outings. However, since then, he has suffered a dip in form contributing just two goals and two three assists in 17 matches across competitions

