Chelsea eyeing move to sign Premier League forward in the summer: Reports 

After spending more than £300 million during the winter transfer window, Chelsea have already turned their attention to the summer transfer window and will be looking to sign a centre-forward.

The Blues are reportedly interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Toney has been in sensational form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 20 games across different competitions. This form has caught the attention of several clubs, including Chelsea, who are willing to spend big to secure his signature.

The Blues have been on a spending spree in the transfer market since the change in ownership last May. In two transfer windows, they have spent more than £600 million. The West London club is the highest-spending club in Europe this season.

Notable amongst them is the British record signing of Argentina's World Cup-winning hero, Enzo Fernandez, for £115 million from Benfica.

Despite this, the club is still searching for a striker who can deliver goals consistently, which explains their interest in Toney. The 26-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League.

The Blues' interest in Toney is not the only transfer rumor making headlines, as the club is also reportedly pursuing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian forward has been in good form for Juventus this season, scoring seven goals in 16 games.

Chelsea are currently struggling in the Premier League, sitting in a disappointing 10th position in the EPL table. The Blues have managed to win just one game in their last five matches in the Premier League.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's negotiations with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat reportedly ended abruptly

Todd Boehly's negotiations with Fiorentina for Morocco's World Cup hero, Sofyan Amrabat, ended abruptly, according to the New York Times.

The American owner of the English club declared Fiorentina's asking price for the 26-year-old midfielder unreasonable, to which an executive responded by saying:

"How would you feel if a club turned up and tried to poach one of Chelsea's assets on the cheap?"

Pys @CFCPys Boehly declared Fiorentina’s asking price for Amrabat unreasonable - an executive responded by saying “How would you feel if a club turned up and tried to poach one of Chelsea’s assets on the cheap” the call and negotiation ended abruptly. ( @nytimes Boehly declared Fiorentina’s asking price for Amrabat unreasonable - an executive responded by saying “How would you feel if a club turned up and tried to poach one of Chelsea’s assets on the cheap” the call and negotiation ended abruptly. (@nytimes) https://t.co/DNgGMaFUZ2

Amrabat's heroics at the 2022 World Cup led Morocco to the semifinals, and his outstanding performances have drawn the attention of several top clubs across Europe. Despite the abrupt end to the negotiations, it remains to be seen if the Blues will go for him again during the summer break.

