Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United for Antonio Rudiger’s replacement - Reports

Chelsea have identified Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger but are reportedly facing stiff competition from Manchester United.

Chelsea are frantically looking for defensive reinforcements as they prepare for life without their German star.

Rudiger is yet to sign a new deal with the Blues. This implies that he is free to speak to other interested clubs in January about a move in the summer.

Chelsea are thus eyeing Matthijs de Ligt as his replacement but Manchester United, too, are keeping tabs on the Dutch defender.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt's agent to meet with Juventus and more transfer rumours manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt's agent to meet with Juventus and more transfer rumours manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Chelsea and Manchester United are keen to take advantage of Juventus' bleak financial conditions to bag the services of the 22-year-old in a bargain fee.

The Dutchman was signed for £74m in 2019 after captaining Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals. However, Matthijs de Ligt has been unable to replicate a similar route with the Old Lady.

Juventus failed to win the Serie A title last season. Furthermore, they're currently outside the top four and will need to offload several players if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also vying to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Chelsea have been linked with the French defender for as long as fans can remember.

However, a move for Kounde didn't materialize in the summer. But from the looks of it, Chelsea are still eyeing the 23-year-old.

Interestingly, Manchester United have joined the mix as well. The Red Devils have been trying to get over an unexpected slump and might depend on new recruits to help them in their task.

According to a report by Todofichajes, Manchester United have shortlisted Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire. United are keen to rectify their fragile defense and believe Kounde's addition will bolster their squad.

Harry Maguire has had a turbulent stint with United. Although he's been phenomenal for the national team, his performances at club level have been far from similar.

Manchester United are reportedly considering giving in to Sevilla's demands. This means they will have to shell out £68m to trigger Kounde's release clause.

However, it remains to be seen if United can overtake Chelsea in their pursuit of Kounde.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea return to Premier League action on December 11 to face Leeds United. Manchester United will take on an off-color Norwich City on the same day as well.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee