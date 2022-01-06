Chelsea facing massive squad crisis ahead of FA Cup clash against Chesterfield

Chelsea will start their FA Cup campaign this season with a match against lower division team Chesterfield. Thomas Tuchel is expected to use the match as an opportunity for young and fringe players to step in and impress the boss. It will provide Tuchel with some relief on an already strained Chelsea squad.

433 @433 🏻 Kai Havertz discolated his little finger in tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final against Tottenham 🤕 Kai Havertz discolated his little finger in tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final against Tottenham 🤕☝🏻 https://t.co/RtKdKWQsyD

The Blues have suffered a number of first-team injuries, which has affected the availability of their top players. Despite brushing aside Tottenham Hotspur by a margin of 2-0 in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, Tuchel will be a worried man.

The Blues picked up two more injuries in the win over Tottenham. German forward Kai Havertz suffered a twisted finger and Cesar Azpilicueta appeared to have pulled his hamstring in the match.

Prior to the game, N’golo Kante and Thiago Silva both tested positive for COVID-19. While Andreas Christensen is still struggling with back issues, Trevor Chalobah and Reece James are both nursing hamstring injuries. Ben Chillwell has been ruled out for the season after receiving surgery to deal with a torn ACL.

Ben Chilwell @BenChilwell 🏼 Hi guys. Just wanted to let everyone know that the operation yesterday was successful. I feel very positive & motivated to work like a beast to get back on the pitch with my boys soon and help this great club win more trophies. Thank you all for the support and nice messages Hi guys. Just wanted to let everyone know that the operation yesterday was successful. I feel very positive & motivated to work like a beast to get back on the pitch with my boys soon and help this great club win more trophies. Thank you all for the support and nice messages 💪🏼💙 https://t.co/6fhTljqTkH

Most of the injuries have affected Chelsea’s vaulted defense. It has seen the once impregnable unit keep only a solitary clean sheet in the Premier League since November 20. Tuchel will hope to get as many members of his team back as quickly as possible to challenge for silverware this season.

They're two key players: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms two new COVID-19 cases

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

Speaking to Sky Sports before Chelsea's match against Tottenham, Thomas Tuchel confirmed that two Chelsea players tested positive for COVID:

"Unfortunately, Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante [have tested positive for Covid]. It’s huge for us because they are two huge players. We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging, but we will push. The guys who are here have our trust and our belief."

Tuchel added:

"We will push things to the maximum. The situation hasn’t changed since some weeks ago, it’s not the moment to repeat it, from here we are looking for solutions. I have trust in the guys who play and hopefully we put in a strong performance."

Edited by Diptanil Roy