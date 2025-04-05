Chelsea facing potential ban from Europe as UEFA make £200m decision

Chelsea are in danger of a potential ban from Europe after UEFA found them in breach of their spending limits, according to The Times (via GOAL). The Blues tried to balance their books by selling their women's team to a sister company, Blueco, for £200m.

The move was intended to help the club restrict their losses, while ensuring that they do not face sanctions for overspending under Todd Boehly. However, such kinds of asset sales are not considered by UEFA, which has put the London giants in troubled waters.

Chelsea have now entered talks with the football governing body to sort the issue. The London giants could end up paying a settlement figure, while also agreeing to a three-year spending plan.

Interestingly, the Blues could face a season-long ban from European competitions if they do not comply with the agreed terms, or if they breach limits once again. According to UEFA rules, clubs can register a maximum of £170m in losses over a period of three years.

Without considering the sale of the women's team, the figure stands at £358m for the London giants. A final decision on the entire episode, along with Chelsea's punishment, will be taken in May.

Meanwhile, the London giants will also have to deal with the fact that UEFA are making further changes in agreed revenue on player wages, transfers, and agents' fees. That amount was previously 80%, but will now be reduced to 70% next season.

Will Chelsea sign a new No. 9 this summer?

Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea are planning to rope in an understudy to Nicolas Jackson this summer, according to journalist Lyall Thomas. The Blues were expected to return for Napoli's Victor Osimhen after failing to sign him last year, but those plans seem to have changed.

In his column for Sky Sports, Thomas named Benjamin Sesko, Liam Delap, and Jonathan David as possible targets.

“Chelsea have been pleased with the progress of Nicolas Jackson this season and now appear to be targeting a younger deputy for competition, rather than spending big on a new elite first-choice striker,” wrote Thomas (via Chelsea News).

He continued:

“Their two sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, have continued to look at younger options and are believed to be keen on the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Liam Delap and Jonathan David as we head into final leg of the season.”

Osimhen has registered 28 goals and five assists in 32 games on loan at Galatasaray this summer.

