“Chelsea fan but crazy” - Eden Hazard admits his second son sleeps wearing 26-year-old Chelsea star’s shirt

Chelsea icon Eden Hazard has said that his son is a Blues fan and even sleeps wearing a jersey with Christopher Nkunku's name on it.

Hazard played for the west London giants from 2012 to 2019 before leaving for Real Madrid. He made 352 appearances across competitions for them, registering 110 goals and 92 assists and winning two league titles.

Hazard spent some of his very best years in England and his second son, Leo, was born in February 2013. At that time, he was playing for the Blues and his son has grown up as a Chelsea fan.

Speaking about Leo, the former Real Madrid winger told John Obi Mikel on the 'The Obi One Podcast' (via TheChelseaChronicle):

"My kid, my second one Leo, is a Chelsea fan but crazy. He’s sleeping with an Nkunku shirt now! He’s just waiting for Nkunku to come back on the pitch."

Nkunku, 26, joined the Blues from RB Leipzig last summer in a £52 million deal. He missed the start of the season due to fitness issues but has since been back in the first-team fold, scoring twice in nine appearances across competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino praises Chelsea after Manchester City draw

Chelsea put up a dogged display to come away with a point at the Etihad against Manchester City on Saturday (February 17).

Raheem Sterling scored in the 42nd minute to give the Blues the lead. City came out all guns blazing in the second half, forcing Mauricio Pochettino to make defensive substitutions.

The pressure paid off for City as Rodri equalized in the 83rd minute. After the draw in Manchester, Pochettino told Sky Sports (via GOAL):

"Very pleased. I think that is the spirit that we want to show. We are working for that. I think today against the best team in the world, to show this type of performance, we need to be feel very proud. I congratulated the players at the end of the game because we were so brave."

Chelsea are in 10th with 35 points from 25 matches. Manchester City, meanwhile, trail league leaders Liverpool by four points, although Pep Guardiola's team have a game in hand.