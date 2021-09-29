"Overwhelming sense of what could've been" - Chelsea fans express 'regret' over not signing summer target

Chelsea fans have expressed their disappointment at the club's failure to sign PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan this summer. The Blues were heavily linked with a move for the Moroccan but had multiple bids for the 22-year-old rejected by Inter Milan.

Achraf Hakimi joined PSG in a deal worth £51.3 million and has enjoyed an incredible start to life in the French capital. Hakimi put in an impressive performance against Manchester City in his side's 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's side in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

A Chelsea fan on Twitter said after the right-back's performances against Manchester City:

"Blows my mind that there are people who didn't want us to sign Hakimi."

Achraf Hakimi kept Manchester City winger Jack Grealish at bay last night and played a key role in the build-up to PSG's first goal of the night.

Reactionary Blues ⭐️⭐️ @reactionryblues Chelsea have matched PSGs offer of £56m for Achraf Hakimi.



-sky sports



The former Real Madrid star was one of the standout players at Inter Milan last season. He helped the club win their first Scudetto in eleven years. Hakimi scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in 37 appearances in the Serie A for Inter Milan last season.

His incredible performances for the Nerazzurri caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs. Chelsea and PSG were the front-runners in the race to sign Hakimi this summer. The Blues submitted multiple bids for the Moroccan but Hakimi ultimately decided to join PSG.

Hakimi has enjoyed an impressive start to life at PSG, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in eight games for Mauricio Pochettino's side in Ligue 1.

Chelsea's decision to not sign Achraf Hakimi has left them short of options at right wing-back

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Thomas Tuchel's decision to cool interest in Achraf Hakimi and place his faith in England international Reece James was one that baffled Chelsea fans in the summer.

James did, however, enjoy an impressive start to the 2021-22 Premier League season, scoring a goal and providing two assists in Chelsea's opening three league games. The right-back limped off after just half an hour in Chelsea's clash with Manchester City on Saturday due to injury.

BOX2BOX @Box_2_Box_

The youngster is set to be ruled out of action for a month and could be sidelined until January. Thomas Tuchel is likely to play Cesar Azpilicueta as a right-wing-back in Reece James' absence and could even deploy Callum Hudson-Odoi as a makeshift right-back.

