“I bet he’ll do well there,” “Please take him” – Chelsea fans react as Premier League club express interest in player who ‘wants to leave’ Stamford Bridge

Chelsea star Timo Werner could be on the move to Newcastle United, as the Qatari-backed outfit have reportedly indicated interest in the German attacker. This is according to BILD journalist Christian Falk, who revealed that the rumor was true on his Twitter account.

The Stamford Bridge faithful have come across the rumor, and with other reports of the forward contemplating an exit from Chelsea, they have pushed for Werner to leave.

Here is a selection of tweets from the Blues fans who took to Twitter to react to Newcastle's interest in the 26-year-old:

With some fans urging Chelsea to swap Werner with Allan Saint-Maximin, who has recently been Newcastle's best player, the Magpies will have an important decision to make if the Blues consider an exchange.

If the reports of Newcastle's interest are true, and if they act on it, this could see Thomas Tuchel's side lose yet another attacker this summer after they let Romelu Lukaku leave on loan to Inter.

Chelsea could sell Cesar Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid: Reports

According to a report by Futbol Total (via TheHardTackle), Chelsea will be unwilling to do any business with Barcelona, which could see Atletico Madrid sign Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard is widely expected to sign for the Blaugrana this summer but might be barred from doing so by his club.

The Catalan giants have made no secret of their desire to sign Azpilicueta, who has spent nearly a decade in west London and won every trophy in club football with the Blues. However, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy might not be willing to sanction a move to Barcelona following their encounters with the Catalan outfit on the transfer market so far.

The Blaugrana have already beaten the Blues to two signings this summer, snatching long-term targets Raphinha and Jules Kounde out of their reach. Raphinha rejected an offer from the Blues to join Barcelona despite the Premier League club having an agreement with Leeds. Kounde has also reportedly snubbed the English outfit.

As the club is unlikely to sanction a move to Barca out of pure spite, this could open the door for Atleti to swoop in and reinforce their backline with Azpilicueta's addition. Diego Simeone's men endured a meek title defense last campaign and fell to third by the end of the season.

Chelsea will, however, have to make up their minds this transfer window so that the star's future is decided.

