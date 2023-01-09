Chelsea fans sing ‘we’ve got super Tommy Tuchel’ during FA Cup humbling against Manchester City

Chelsea fans sorely missed former manager Thomas Tuchel during the 4-0 FA Cup loss against Manchester City on Sunday, January 8. The Blues were hammered by Pep Guardiola's team at the Etihad Stadium as Riyad Mahrez scored a brace and Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden each bagged a goal for the hosts.

Visiting fans at the Etihad Stadium chanted their former manager's name during the humiliating loss. The German was in charge of the Blues for 99 games. He won 62 of those matches, drew 19, and lost 18.

The Blues also won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup trophies under his guidance.

Tuchel, however, was sacked by the club's new hierarchy of Todd Boehly and co. on September 22 after a weak start to the season. The board's decision to part ways with the the former Borussia Dortmund coach came as a surprise to many.

Chelsea fans are yet to get over their beloved former manager. They chanted at the Etihad Stadium:

“We've got Super Tommy Tuchel.”

CarefreeLewisG @CarefreeLewisG “Weve got Super Tommy Tuchel” chants from the away end “Weve got Super Tommy Tuchel” chants from the away end 💀 https://t.co/XvheKA4oIE

Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel in September 2022. While he did an exceptional job with Brighton & Hove Albion, Potter's team in west London are currently a mess.

He has been in charge of the side for 18 games, only eight of which the Blues have won. The west London-based side have lost six and have drawn the remaining four. They are a lowly 10th in the league table.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter reacted to Thomas Tuchel chants

Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Graham Potter was distraught after the devastating Manchester City defeat. He addressed fans chanting Thomas Tuchel's name. The Chelsea manager said (via Football.London):

"We can't do anything but do our jobs better and work harder. We understand the supporters frustration but our job is to do our job. There are always other opinions, critcism and negativity, but that's part of the challenge."

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK What I don’t understand is that Thomas Tuchel wasn’t allowed any time to improve the team but Graham Potter is allowed to have all the time he wants. You can blame injuries but at least get the team playing with the 11 players you have. Not accept defeat in the 1st 20 minutes. What I don’t understand is that Thomas Tuchel wasn’t allowed any time to improve the team but Graham Potter is allowed to have all the time he wants. You can blame injuries but at least get the team playing with the 11 players you have. Not accept defeat in the 1st 20 minutes.

When further asked if it was possible to get the fans back on his side, Potter said:

"It’s always challenging in the Premier League and it’s always challenging here. I understand their frustration and I understand when you look at results and the team performance today that it is far away from Manchester City. That’s clear.

"We have to focus on the next day, the next match. We play on Thursday and it’s an important game for us. We need to stay together as group, support each other, and I’m sure we will get the support of the supporters when we see good performances and results.”

Chelsea will next take on Fulham away on January 12.

