Chelsea FC wishes India a Happy Diwali

The festival of lights is here and despite the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, the people of India will be celebrating Diwali over the next five days. Premier League giants Chelsea have released a video in association with Indian Blues to wish the world a Happy Diwali.

The video features ISL star Nishu Kumar who recently secured a move from Bengaluru FC to rivals Kerala Blasters. The full-back who is renowned for his ability to test the keeper from range is joined in the video by Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and ISL commentator, presenter, and renowned Blues fan Anant Tyagi, among other members of the Chelsea fraternity from all across India. With the ISL set to kick off soon, it promises to be a Diwali Dhamaka for Indian Blues over the country.

The footage starts with a few explosive goals from the new season which is reflective of the spirit of Diwali where the occasion is celebrated by lighting lamps and bursting firecrackers. The multilingual video features various Indian Blues from across the nation wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali.

Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in the country and it symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.

Chelsea have been in fine form this season

Chelsea has started the new season on a positive note and has been the most explosive team in the Premier League so far. The Blues have scored 20 goals from eight matches so far and look set to course through a testing season.

It’s a season that holds a lot of promise for Frank Lampard and co. Chelsea was one of the biggest spenders this past transfer window and the new signings seem to be fitting in well so far. The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, and Edouard Mendy have been particularly impressive.

Ziyech, in particular, has gotten off to an explosive start in the blue shirt, very much in sync with the way in which Chelsea’s video wishing a happy Diwali to the world kicks off.

Bollywood actor and youth icon Arjun Kapoor, Star Sports commentator Anant Tyagi, Kerala Blasters’ player Nishu Kumar and many other Chelsea fans from all across the nation feature in the video.

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor says,

“Namaste, India. I am sure all of us have been through a lot this year. But it’s the love for this club that has kept us going and wake up with renewed hope every morning. Wishing all the Indian Blues and everyone at Chelsea FC a very happy Diwali.”

Chelsea are currently fifth on the Premier League table and are undefeated in their last five games in the English top-flight. They have been impressive in their last three outings across the Champions League and the Premier League and have scored 11 goals while conceding just once.

The players are currently on international duty and the Blues will return to action against Newcastle United on November 21.