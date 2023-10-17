"Chelsea feel they got an absolute bargain" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United and European giants were interested in Blues star

Earlier this year, Chelsea beat a number of sides, including Manchester United, into signing the talented 16-year-old forward, Kendry Paez. Football journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the club is very happy that they completed a move for the keenly sought-after teenager when they did.

Ecuador international Paez signed a deal with Chelsea, which will see him join the English side from Independiente del Valle when he turns 18 in 2025. His father revealed that he was primed to join the German outfit Borussia Dortmund before the Blues swooped in to sign him.

The Blues have signed the youngster for a fee that could rise up to €20 million if all add-ons are achieved. Romano revealed via CaughtOffside that Chelsea believe the fee they paid for him as a 15-year-old to have been a bargain, given his rising fame.

"Paez will move to Stamford Bridge in 2025, with Chelsea winning the race for his signature earlier this year when other big clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich were also interested in him. The Blues also increasingly feel that they got an absolute bargain for the teenage midfielder, whose value has probably already shot up since they agreed the package for him," Romano said.

Kendry Paez gained global attention for his emergence as one of the best players of his age in the world. The future Chelsea star has made his senior international debut for Ecuador and is his country's youngest-ever player.

Paez is behind only Diego Maradona as the youngest South American international ever and is the youngest to score in a CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifier. The teenager scored a beautiful goal assisted by Moises Caicedo in his country's win over Bolivia last week.

His agent revealed he will travel to London to train with his new side once the Ecuador football season is concluded, as per Sport Witness. This will provide manager Mauricio Pochettino an ample opportunity to assess his talents first-hand.

Kendry Paez is a sign of a working Chelsea transfer structure

Since the arrival of the current ownership, the club's transfer methods have been criticized by fans and pundits alike. The Blues have targeted young stars with the intention of building a team of world-beaters in the coming years.

Their struggles at the start of this season caused doubts to be cast over their recruitment structure. The performances of teenagers like Paez and Angelo Gabriel for other teams have begun to vindicate the recruitment team.

The Blues have a squad that looks like it will be one of the best in the world in no time, and they have the perfect manager to groom them. They might not be the best team at present, but the potential in their ranks is huge.