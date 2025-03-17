Chelsea fighting Bayern Munich for signing of highly rated midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are set to rival Bayern Munich for the signature of KRC Genk prodigy Konstantinos Karetsas in the summer, as per reports. The 17-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the leading stars for the Belgian outfit, featuring prominently this season.

As per Het Laatste Nieuws, Chelsea had representatives at the game between Genk and Union St Gilloise at the weekend, with a view to monitor the youngster. Serie A sides Atalanta and Inter Milan, as well as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, also had scouts in attendance to watch the teenage sensation.

Belgium U-21 international Karetsas has appeared 30 times for Genk this season across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists. His performances have earned him a senior call-up to the Greek national team, to represent the country of his parents. The attacking midfielder has started 17 times for his club this season.

Chelsea are looking to quickly get their business done ahead of the summer and have wrapped up deals for Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo from Sporting CP. The Blues have been active in tracking top-level teenage talents, and Karetsas seems to be their next target.

Enzo Maresca's side are planning for Essugo and Andrey Santos to join their midfield in the summer, and will only be able to have Karetsas join when he turns 18 in November. They will have to act fast, with Bayern Munich able to offer an immediate first team spot to the Greek youngster due to EU rules, which could sway the youngster.

Chelsea star drops out of England squad due to injury

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has pulled out of the England squad for this month's games against Albania and Latvia due to injury. The 22-year-old missed his side's defeat at Arsenal due to a minor hamstring problem, and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Palmer has scored 14 goals in 28 league appearances for the Blues this season, helping them reach fourth place in the standings. The former Manchester City man missed his first game through injury at the weekend after picking up a problem in training.

England boss Thomas Tuchel has called up Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White as a late replacement for Palmer. The Three Lions are set to commence their qualification campaign for the FIFA World Cup next summer with two games at Wembley.

