Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has hit back at Chelsea fans who took offense at his suggestion that Manchester United should sign Thomas Tuchel. The pundit had asked the Red Devils to take advantage of the crisis at Stamford Bridge and sign the Blues' manager to fill the vacancy at Old Trafford.

Responding on Sky Sports (via Express), the former England international said:

"I wouldn't change my opinion on it." The reason I think it's a little bit hypocritical of Chelsea supporters is that if teams, whether that's Manchester United with the manager or people thinking they can get Chelsea players, are going to take advantage of the situation that they're in right now. Chelsea have been doing that for 20 years."

He added:

"That was the big thing of Roman Abramovich coming in. 'We can throw our money about and get who we want'.

"'We're going to go to Manchester United, the first thing they do. They're a money-making machine United, we want to become that. We'll go and get Peter Kay, their CEO. We'll go to Liverpool and take the best midfield player in Europe and destabilise that club for two summers'."

"'We get Ashley Cole. We get caught tapping up. It doesn't matter we'll pay the fine.'"

"'England flying at the time with Sven Goran Erikson, we want him at Chelsea'."

Carragher continued:

"They win the Youth Cup every year or get in the final, not because they've got the best coaches or best academy. Because they go and basically take the best players from every club in this country and relocate the family and give the dad a scouting job. Chelsea Football Club have taken advantage of every other club in the last 20 years because of Roman Abramovich."

"So if I give an opinion of someone taking advantage of them, that's just a fact. That's just the way of life and you have to accept that."

"Some of the things with Chelsea like closing the club shop and maybe stopping young kids getting Mason Mount on the back of their shirt, I don't agree with that. And I certainly don't want Chelsea to go to the wall. I don't want that at all."

"But if that's my opinion of it, I certainly don't want Chelsea fans next time I go there questioning that opinion because that is exactly what Chelsea have done for 20 years."

It is yet to be seen how the sanctions levied against the European champions will affect them in the long term. However, the Londoners will hope they can resolve the situation before the other clubs start picking them for parts.

Chelsea remain focused on the pitch as sanctions threaten to overwhelm the club

Havertz secured all three points for the Blues against Newcastle

The Blues snatched all three points against Newcastle after a hard-fought affair, thanks to a late goal from Kai Havertz. While they have consolidated their top-four position in the Premier League, Stamford Bridge has been overwhelmed with political sanctions recently.

The players remained focused against the Magpies, pushing strong and eventually winning the game, and their fans will certainly be pleased with the affair. Although these sanctions will likely push the Blues into financial doldrums, their spirited performance against Newcastle would have uplifted the side.

Players like Jorginho and manager Thomas Tuchel both had words of praise for Havertz after his winning goal, and the club will hope that results remain positive on the field.

