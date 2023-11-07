Chelsea forward refuses to celebrate Nicolas Jackson's hat-trick goal as he walks back to the halfway line seemingly upset over the Senegalese striker

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk walked away after Nicolas Jackson netted the Blues' fourth goal in their 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (November 6).

With Chelsea 3-1 up, Jackson had the opportunity to square the ball to Mudryk, who has been struggling for goals ever since joining Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. Instead, the Senegalese striker, who already bagged two goals (75' and 90+4') on the night, decided to add a third (90+7') for himself.

While the rest of Jackson's teammates went over to celebrate the goal and his hat trick, Mudryk seemed frustrated with the No., 9's choice at the time. The Ukraine international had the opportunity to get on the scoresheet only for the third time in his Premier League career with Spurs down to nine men.

However, it wasn't to be for Mudryk, who returned to action after missing Chelsea's last couple of games due to a muscle problem. After coming on as a 58th-minute substitute for midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Mudryk managed a 62 percent passing accuracy, failed to deliver an accurate cross from his two attempts, and did not register a shot on goal.

Meanwhile, Jackson increased his goal tally in the Premier League to five from 10 appearances after his latest performance against Spurs. Fans are yet to see the best of Jackson, who joined Mauricio Pochettino's side from Valencia for €35 million last summer.

Mauricio Pochettino sends message to Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson after hat-trick in 4-1 win over Spurs

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that Nicolas Jackson's late hat-trick in the 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur will do well for the striker's confidence in the coming weeks.

After Spurs defenders Cristian Romero (33') and Destiny Udogie (55') were sent off either side of the break, Jackson bagged a late hat-trick to help Chelsea secure three points.

The Blues were unable to break down Spurs' defense with the game level at 1-1 before the Senegalese striker netted his first of the night in the 75th minute. He then added a second and a third in injury time, putting the game out of the north London outfit's reach.

Pochettino said (via Metro) about Jackson's hat-trick:

"I think it is about building his (Nicolas Jackson) confidence. We know when a striker is young and arrives at a club like Chelsea it is massive. He is so young and came from Spain, different league and he needs to improve. I hope this hat-trick can allow him top play more relaxed and find the confidence he needs."

Following the win, Chelsea are placed 10th in the Premier League with 15 points from 11 matches. The Blues will next host Premier League Champions Manchester City on Sunday (November 12) before the international break.