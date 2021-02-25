Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy reveals Thomas Tuchel's impact following Chelsea's excellent run

Following Chelsea's UEFA Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy has revealed how newly-appointed head coach Thomas Tuchel has brought instant success to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Frank Lampard's 18-month stay at the club was ended after a series of inconsistent outings. Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel replaced the Chelsea legend in the dugout in January.

Chelsea are unbeaten in eight games since his appointment, recording two draws and six wins, including Tuesday’s victory over La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Edouard Mendy has now revealed how the players' mentality has changed under Tuchel as compared to when they were playing under Frank Lampard. Speaking via Express, Mendy said:

“The coach gives confidence to all the players. We know what he wants so when we are on the pitch we have to show why he has chosen us.

“It’s very positive for all the players because he gives us a lot of confidence and we need to improve and to play great football when we are on the pitch.

“He is very expressive. He shows when he likes something. When you did well on the pitch and every day at training and in the game he pushes you. He stays positive but he also shows his determination and that is good for me and the team.”

Chelsea lock horns with Manchester United on Sunday

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League

Chelsea follow their win over Atletico Madrid with a highly-anticipated showdown with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in the Premier League last time out, while Manchester United secured a 3-1 win over Newcastle at home.

The Red Devils are currently seated second in the league standings with 49 points, while the Blues are six points behind in fifth.

While Chelsea will aim to cut the gap to three points and move into the top-four, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy believes Manchester United will be a tough opponent.

“We work to win every game and yes we are still near the top of the league, we have a second leg against Atletico and yes we want more. To win every game. And we work for that.

“Man United is a very tough game. We remember the first game. It was very tough. This team plays very well. We play at Stamford Bridge so we have to show that we want to win this game because it’s a really important game for the league,” Mendy stated.