Chelsea handed blow as star man set to be unavailable for at least two weeks due to injury - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount will remain sidelined for two weeks because of an injury he suffered in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

February 12, 2022, turned out to be a historic day for Chelsea as they lifted their first FIFA Club World Cup trophy. The Londoners had missed out on the trophy in 2012 as they were beaten by Corinthians. A decade later, they redeemed themselves as a late penalty from Kai Havertz in extra-time secured a hard-fought 2-1 win for the Pensioners.

Mason Mount started the game but was withdrawn at the half-hour mark, as his damaged ankle, which kept him from starting the semifinal, flared up again. Later, Mount was seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

According to The Athletic, the injury was not as severe as previously feared. It appears to be similar to the one Mount suffered in September 2019 after a challenge from Valencia midfielder Francis Coquelin.

Though the midfielder made a quick return within five days then, Chelsea's medical team is having to treat this one more cautiously.

Important fixtures lined up for Chelsea in the coming weeks

Mason Mount has been an integral player for the Blues this season. He has made 34 appearances, starting 10 of the club’s last 11 league fixtures.

The 23-year-old's injury has come at a particularly bad time, as the Stamford Bridge outfit have two massive games coming up.

Chelsea's next game will be a visit to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, but the two games scheduled after that - against Lille and Liverpool - could change the course of their season.

The Blues will host LOSC Lille at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League Round of 16 on February 23. Then, they travel to Wembley to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea have enough quality in their squad, but Mount's presence will be hard to replace. The playmaker has scored seven goals and registered six assists for his side in his last 21 Premier League appearances.

Thomas Tuchel will hope that his midfield maestro gets up to speed as soon as possible as we head into the business end of the campaign.

