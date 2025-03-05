Chelsea handed boost as 2 key defenders return from injury, set to be available for Conference League clash against Copenhagen: Reports

Chelsea defenders Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah have returned from injury and will be available for the Blues' UEFA Europa Conference League clash against FC Copenhagen. The two sides will face off in the competition's Round of 16 on Thursday, March 6.

According to The Athletic's Simon Johnson, the two defenders will be available for the first leg of the Round of 16 tie.

Benoit Badiashile suffered a hamstring injury during a training session in December last year and was sidelined for more than two months. The Frenchman has played only 12 matches for Chelsea this season.

Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah sustained a lower back injury during the Blues' 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa on February 22. Due to the injury, Chalobah missed the Blues' clash against Southampton on February 26, in which they recorded a 4-0 victory.

However, the Blues still have several injuries to contend with as Romeo Lavia, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, and Marc Guiu are unlikely to return before April.

Chelsea joined by Liverpool in race to sign Borussia Dortmund star: Reports

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. The Englishman is enjoying a breakthrough season, having scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 37 games.

Ukrainian attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk is out of action after failing a doping test. Meanwhile, former Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has also failed to make a place in Chelsea's starting XI. Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling are away on loan and aren't expected to be in the Blues' plans when they return to west London.

In the last few years, the Blues have focused on investing in young players such as Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. Jamie Gittens, 20, also fits the Blues' strategy of signing young prospects.

According to the aforementioned report, Dortmund are expected to demand €100 million for the Englishman, but the deal could be completed for €60-€70 million. Gittens is also interested in playing in the Premier League, and Liverpool also see him as a future investment who can fill the boots of Mohamed Salah.

