Chelsea handed boost in pursuit of defender as Spanish club decide to drop asking price: Reports

Chelsea are still hopeful of securing the services of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the January transfer window after Sevilla reportedly agreed to drop their €80 million valuation of the player. Chelsea are eager to sign the 23-year-old French international to strengthen their defense.

The Blues were eager to sign Kounde in the previous summer window and had made their first contact with the club and the player. However, the deal broke down after both clubs could not agree on the Spanish's hefty valuation of Kounde.

ESPN Caribbean @ESPN_Caribbean

es.pn/3dZf3Gv

#TransferTalk #Football #ESPNCaribbean Chelsea are still pursuing Sevilla's Jules Kounde, sources told ESPN, with the possibility of a move in January not off the table as the LaLiga club are willing to drop their €80 million valuation. Chelsea are still pursuing Sevilla's Jules Kounde, sources told ESPN, with the possibility of a move in January not off the table as the LaLiga club are willing to drop their €80 million valuation.es.pn/3dZf3Gv#TransferTalk #Football #ESPNCaribbean https://t.co/UPMkyWM2y3

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has failed to make a breakthrough when it comes to the contract extensions of his current players. Most defenders in the team's starting XI have their contracts expiring by the summer of next year.

Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, and Cesar Azpilicueta are among those whose contracts are set to expire. No breakthrough has been made in extending their stays at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Vibez @chelseavibez Transfer News 🔁: Sevilla are now willing to accept £46-50m for Jules Kounde, who wants the move to London and has agreed framework for the transfer.



Chelsea’s recruitment team are also looking at Botman and Lacroix, in case they cannot land Jules Kounde.



📰 Julian Laurens Transfer News 🔁: Sevilla are now willing to accept £46-50m for Jules Kounde, who wants the move to London and has agreed framework for the transfer. Chelsea’s recruitment team are also looking at Botman and Lacroix, in case they cannot land Jules Kounde. 📰 Julian Laurens https://t.co/9968ZxvYAN

Chelsea have only won just one out of their last three encounters in the Premier League, dropping points against Manchester United and West Ham United. Despite winning the tie against Leeds United in the dying minutes, they remain third in the table, with Manchester City and Liverpool surpassing them.

Tuchel's team has conceded 11 goals in their last six matches and multiple injuries have only made things worse for him. The Chelsea boss is reported to have been following Kounde since his early career at Bordeaux when was managing PSG.

Chelsea have set their other potential targets set for the January transfer window

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has shortlisted a few players whom he thinks would help bolster the areas where his team needs improvement. Lille's Sven Botman and Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix are said to be two potential targets who are being followed by scouts.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tuchel is trying to sort out his backline ahead of a crucial period in the Premier League as well as the Champions League. Chelsea have progressed to the Round of 16 of the Champions League and have been drawn against Lille in the knockout stage.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar