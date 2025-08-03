  • home icon
  Chelsea handed boost as transfer target appears to like social media post linking him with a summer move to the club

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Aug 03, 2025 10:20 GMT
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has liked a social media post linking him with a move to Chelsea. The Argentine forward is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer after a fallout with Ruben Amorim in the final week of the season.

Garnacho started the Europa League final from the bench, with the Red Devils losing the game 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. The 21-year-old wasn't pleased and publicly questioned the decision not to include him in the starting XI.

His comments didn't sit well with Amorim, and it now appears that his future with Manchester United is sealed. Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Garnacho's situation at Old Trafford.

The Blues have been quite busy this summer, roping in multiple new faces to strengthen their attack. However, the London giants apparently believe that the Argentine could be an asset under Enzo Maresca and are considering a move right now.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently posted a picture of Garnacho and RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons on Instagram, adding that Chelsea are eyeing both players at the moment. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Argentine has liked the post.

The Blues were also interested in Garnacho in January this year, but a move failed to materialize. Manchester United apparently wanted £70m for his signature in the winter transfer window, but a £40m offer could do the trick this summer.

Will Armando Broja leave Chelsea this summer?

Armando Broja
Armando Broja

Armando Broja is all set to leave Chelsea this summer to move to Burnley, according to The BBC. The Armenian striker is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and spent last season on loan at Everton.

However, Broja failed to impress and the Toffees opted against taking up the option to sign him permanently this summer. With the Blues investing heavily in the No. 9 position in recent weeks, they remain keen to offload the 23-year-old.

It is believed that the London giants have already agreed a deal with Burnley, expected to be in the region of £20m. However, Broja is yet to give his green signal to the transfer, although he is apparently open to a move to Turf Moor.

The Clarets have reportedly proposed a five-year deal, and the transfer is likely to materialize by next week. Chelsea have been quite active in the transfer market this summer, and have already offloaded Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, among others, so far.

