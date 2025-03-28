Chelsea handed Cole Palmer fresh injury update as Noni Madueke returns to team training: Reports

Chelsea have received a positive update on Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke's fitness ahead of their return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur next week (April 3).

Madueke and Palmer have been key players under Enzo Maresca this season. The former has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances across competitions this term. Meanwhile, Palmer has racked up 14 goals and six assists in 28 league games for the west Londoners.

The Blues were dealt a blow when Madueke picked up a hamstring injury in their 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last month, and the winger has been sidelined since.

Palmer then joined his teammate on the sidelines after suffering a muscular problem in training prior to Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Arsenal earlier this month, which he missed as a result. The England forward has been out of action for the entirety of the international break.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table. However, they most likely will have to fight to retain that spot, with reigning champions Manchester City lurking a point behind in fifth.

Enzo Maresca's side have now been handed a boost ahead of their Tottenham fixture. According to Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill, both Palmer and Madueke have returned to the training ground today (March 28).

It remains to be seen whether the Chelsea duo will be available against Tottenham next week.

Jamie Carragher explains why Cole Palmer may want to leave Chelsea

Jamie Carragher believes Cole Palmer could be considering leaving the Blues because of the difference in quality between him and his teammates around him.

The pundit drew comparisons between Palmer and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard while highlighting the fact that Gerrard was a homegrown player, whereas Palmer isn't.

He said (via GOAL):

"I commentated on Brighton vs Chelsea in the league a month ago. I’m a big fan of Cole Palmer, and he played two passes early on, but the longer the game went on, you could see the frustration with his teammates. It reminded me of Stevie at Liverpool at times, because he was so much better than everyone else and he got frustrated. Stevie was a local player, but he was never going to leave, whereas Cole Palmer isn’t."

Carragher then spoke about Palmer's current contract with Chelsea, which is only set to expire in 2033. The England international originally signed on a seven-year deal before extending it last summer.

Carragher added:

"This is when I go back to those eight-year contracts, and whether they are good for the club and players. If you’re Cole Palmer, who’s got six or seven years left on his deal, and he should be playing for a team looking to win the Champions League, how does he get out?"

