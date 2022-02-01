Chelsea handed Erling Haaland transfer boost due to Manchester City's capture of Julian Alvarez: Reports

Chelsea have been in pursuit of Erling Haaland for quite a long time now. However, the Blues have faced stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool in the Premier League.

City have been in need of a striker since the departure of Sergio Aguero last summer. Hence, going for Erling Haaland made perfect sense for them. But the Premier League club completed the signing of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez instead earlier this month.

Alvarez's signing could prove to be helpful for Chelsea, who will hope that the arrival of the Argentine will ease City from aggressively chasing Haaland.

It might leave a clearer path for the European Champions to snatch him up in the next transfer window. Erling Haaland’s release clause gets activated next summer, meaning that the star will be available for just €75 million in a few months time.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL #cfc



football.london/chelsea-fc/tra… Chelsea receive Erling Haaland transfer boost after Man City sign Julian Alvarez Chelsea receive Erling Haaland transfer boost after Man City sign Julian Alvarez 💪 #cfc football.london/chelsea-fc/tra…

Erling Haaland has always been held in high regard by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Transfers like Manchester City signing Julian Alvarez and Barcelona signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could help Chelsea get a clear shot at signing Haaland.

The Norwegian forward is currently valued at €162 million by Transfermarkt but will be available for €75 million in the next transfer window.

Manchester City happy with Julian Alvarez as Chelsea continue their pursuit of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund

Director of football Txiki Begiristain believes the club have landed an amazing player in Alvarez. He has backed the Argentine to be a great player in the future. Manchester City released a statement on their website stating:

“The 22-year-old forward, who has already collected five senior international caps with Argentina, has agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal.”

Txiki Begiristain also spoke about Alvarez, heaping praise on the young player and talking about how he is the perfect signing for City.

Begiristain said:

“Julian is a player we have monitored for some time. He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he's one of the best young attacking players in South America. I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player.”

Manchester City @ManCity



DETAILS We are delighted to confirm that we have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate ✍️DETAILS We are delighted to confirm that we have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate ✍️⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️

The Premier League title holders completed the signing of Julian Alvarez for €17 million from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal. The deal will see Alvarez return to River Plate on a loan deal until the end of the season before joining Manchester City next summer.

Also Read Article Continues below

This means Alvarez will join the Premier League side at a time when clubs around the world, including Chelsea, will be looking to sign Erling Haaland.

Edited by Diptanil Roy