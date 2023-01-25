Chelsea handed injury boost as three players return ahead of Fulham clash - Reports 

Injuries to several first-team stars have affected Chelsea's campaign massively so far this season. Graham Potter, however, is set to receive a triple boost as the Blues prepare to take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge on February 3.

According to reports, Raheem Sterling, who limped off the field during the Premier League defeat against Manchester City on January 5, is recovering well from his hamstring injury. Full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell are also expected to play a part during the Premier League home clash against Fulham.

Potter's team had ten first-team players out injured when they took on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Sterling and Christian Pulisic both went off injured during the first half of the match.

Needless to say, the injury woes have affected Chelsea's performances this season. The Blues are currently tenth in the Premier League table with 29 points from 20 games.

Centre-back Trevoh Chalobah also suffered a knock during the Blues' latest clash against Liverpool. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has been struggling with a thigh issue, was part of the squad to take on the Reds and should be involved against Fulham as well.

Wesley Fofana is undergoing rehabilitation while N'Golo Kante is expected to stay out for a while. Denis Zakaria is also sidelined with a thigh problem. Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja, meanwhile, are not expected to be back anytime soon. Edouard Mendy, who is struggling with a fractured finger, is also expected to be out for a while.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is aiming for better team bonding ahead of clash against Fulham

Chelsea have the rare luxury of a fortnight's gap between their Premier League fixtures against Liverpool and Fulham. Graham Potter and his staff are looking to use this as the perfect opportunity to improve the team's bonding. Potter said (via the Blues' official website):

"There will be an element of team bonding, We need to try to bring the group together. There are a few new faces, we’ve got a bit of window now. It’s not just about the grass, it’s about how you interact as a team and as a group."

"There are some things we can do, and we will use the two weeks to try to do that as best as we can. We have a window to do it, and with a lot of players here, we need to build some togetherness, some understanding, and we have to be creative with how we do it."

