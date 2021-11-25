Chelsea handed major injury boost ahead of Manchester United clash: Reports

Mason Mount is said to be on the mend and in line to face Manchester United after undergoing dental surgery that forced him to miss a couple of Chelsea and England games. According to The Athletic, the midfielder is 'coming closer to feeling 100 % again' following his dental trauma, according to club insiders.

Mount had problems with his wisdom teeth, which The Athletic claims had been bothering him for months rather than days, as previously supposed. In October, he was forced to miss Chelsea's Premier League triumph over Newcastle United, as well as the subsequent Champions League success over Malmo.

While he dealt with issues of his wisdom teeth issues, the 22-year-old Chelsea star missed England's World Cup qualifying matches against Albania and San Marino.

The Cobham academy star 'was unable to eat regularly for several days after the operation and lost weight,' according to The Athletic. Mount sat on the bench for a while as he worked through his problems.

He took a break to recover from the complications caused by his wisdom tooth. Since then, the footballer has made a full recovery from his setback.

Chelsea star has resolved his issues regarding his wisdom teeth and is fit to start against Manchester United

Mason Mount in action for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel gave him a chance from the start against Leicester City last weekend, but he was replaced just after the hour mark due to a lack of energy. Mount came on as a substitute for the final 14 minutes of Juventus' midweek European victory. This was a way to acquire match fitness ahead of Sunday's huge league showdown with Manchester United.

Thankfully for Chelsea, their versatile star appears to be almost back to full fitness in time to face Manchester United. This is a huge boost for the Blues, who are currently dealing with an injury crisis. Ben Chilwell will not feature against Manchester United and will be out until at least the New Year after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament against Juventus, according to reports.

N'Golo Kante was also injured in the encounter and is doubtful to play against Manchester United. Mateo Kovacic is still sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Kai Havertz is currently recovering from a thigh strain.

Timo Werner, though, did return from his own issues on Tuesday, scoring the game-winning goal in Chelsea's 4-0 thumping of Juventus. That night, Romelu Lukaku was an unused substitute, and his return to the starting lineup is a matter of when, not if.

