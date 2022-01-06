Chelsea handed transfer boost as Newcastle drop out of race to sign Premier League star: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Everton star Lucas Digne.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues were set to face stiff competition from Newcastle United for the signature of Lucas Digne. Reports have, however, suggested that the Magpies are set to drop out of the race to sign the former Barcelona defender.

Digne spent two seasons with La Liga giants Barcelona during which he helped the club win a La Liga title and two Copa del Rey titles. He then joined Everton from the Catalan club in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth £18 million.

The Frenchman has spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Toffees. In that time, he has developed into one of the most highly-rated left-backs in the Premier League.

Digne has made over 120 appearances for Everton in all competitions and has scored six goals. The Merseyside club are currently languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table this season, winning just five of their 18 league games this season.

Digne is believed to be eager to leave Everton as his playing time has been reduced under new manager Rafa Benitez. The Frenchman is looking to join a club that will give him the opportunity to play Champions League football and win silverware in the near future.

Chelsea have reportedly prioritized the signing of a new left-back during the January transfer window, receiving news on the extent of Ben Chilwell's injury. The former Leicester City star suffered a knee ligament injury during Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Juventus in the Champions League in November. The left-back has undergone successful surgery on his right knee ligament and is reportedly ruled out for the rest of the season.

Chilwell was a key member of Chelsea's starting line-up during the opening stages of the season. He scored three goals in 12 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Blues reportedly view Digne as an ideal replacement for Chilwell. Digne's experience and attacking ability could make him an asset for the Blues. Everton are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of €25 million for the 28-year-old left-back.

Chelsea could offer Everton the chance to re-sign Ross Barkley

Chelsea could offer Everton the chance to re-sign 28-year-old midfielder Ross Barkley in a swap deal for Lucas Digne.

Barkley left Everton to join the London side in a deal worth £15 million in January 2018.

Since joining the Blues, Barkley has been unable to become a regular member of Chelsea's starting line-up. The former Everton star has made just five Premier League appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

The midfielder has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of game time he has received at Stamford Bridge. Barkley is believed to be eager to join a club where he will play regular football and rejuvenate his career. According to LiverpoolEcho, Everton could try to sign the midfielder on loan for the rest of the season.

