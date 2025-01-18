Chelsea hold 45% chance of signing forward linked with 18 clubs across Europe: Reports

German publication BILD has claimed that Chelsea are currently leading the race to sign Greek teenage sensation Stefanos Tzimas. The Blues are one of 18 sides in pursuit of the 19-year-old forward, who is on the books of German outfit FC Nuremberg.

Chelsea have been active in recruiting Europe's finest young players, and their interest in Tzimas does not come as a surprise. The report from BILD has pointed out that Enzo Maresca's side have a 45% chance of landing the teenager in June.

Stefanos Tzimas is on loan at German second division club Nuremberg from PAOK Thessaloniki in his native Greece, where he holds the record of being their youngest goalscorer. The striker has proven himself in Germany, scoring eight goals in 14 league appearances for the second-tier outfit.

Nuremberg have a €18 million buy option in the loan contract that brought Tzimas to them, and they intend to trigger the clause to sign him permanently. They have set an asking price of €25 million for this striker, and a deal will see them pocket a tidy profit.

Chelsea are prepared to move for Tzimas in the summer amid a number of changes expected in their squad, particularly in attack. France international Christopher Nkunku has been linked with a move away, and the club are looking to sign a striker to provide competition for Nicolas Jackson.

Tzimas is capable of playing as a centre-forward or as a left winger, and this versatility will appeal to Chelsea. The Blues have several teams to contend with for the signature of the youngster, including Premier League rivals such as Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea keeping tabs on Bundesliga speedster - Reports

Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, as per Fichajes.net. The Blues, who have long been interested in the Germany international, are considering making a loan offer for the 23-year-old.

Adeyemi has been in fine form for Borussia Dortmund this season, providing 10 goal contributions in 12 appearances. The forward is being considered by the Blues, as they are keen to replace Mykhailo Mudryk, who is not expected to feature for the remainder of this season.

The Blues are not the only side looking to sign Adeyemi this month, with Serie A outfit Napoli also keen on the pacey forward. The Partenopei have reportedly submitted a €40 million bid for the forward, who is viewed as the replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

