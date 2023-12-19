"Chelsea at home is a different proposition" - Joe Cole makes bold prediction ahead of Blues' EFL Cup quarter-final against Newcastle

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has predicted that the Blues will defeat Newcastle United 2-1 in their upcoming EFL Cup quarter-final fixture at Stamford Bridge later today (Tuesday, December 19).

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. are struggling in the Premier League in 10th place, but they will be aiming to go all the way in the EFL Cup this season.

The Blues began their EFL Cup campaign by beating AFC Wimbledon 2-1 in the second round on August 30. Chelsea then defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in the third round on September 27, before downing Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in the Round of 16 on November 1.

Newcastle United, however, will be a difficult challenge. The Magpies are the outstanding side in the EFL Cup this season. They shocked Manchester City with a 1-0 win in the third round, before thrashing Manchester United 3-0 in the Round of 16. Unfortunately, they have been impacted by injuries since, and have lost three out of their last five games across all competitions.

Cole made his prediction for the upcoming clash, writing (via EFL's official website):

"I think Chelsea beat them. I know they lost 4-1 up there (at St. James Park in the Premier League), but I didn’t think there was much in the game before the individual errors. I feel that Chelsea at home is a different proposition. Newcastle have got so much going on at the moment with the Champions League and so many things to juggle about with the team."

Cole's Prediction: 2-1

Newcastle United beat Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League earlier this season. They were recently knocked out of the Champions League after finishing at the bottom of their group behind Borussia Dortmund, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), and AC Milan.

Mauricio Pochettino provides injury updates on 2 Chelsea stars

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino provided injury updates on Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia during the Newcastle pre-match press conference. The Argentine tactician stated that Lavia isn't ready for the EFL Cup quarter-final but admitted Nkunku could make his competitive debut against the Magpies.

Nkunku suffered a serious injury in the final match of the pre-season. The former RB Leipzig star was named on the bench during Chelsea's 2-0 win against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Former Manchester City and Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is also yet to make his first appearance for the club after injuring his ankle during training in September.

Pochettino said (via Chelsea's official website):

"Lavia no, he’s still not ready. Christopher was involved on Saturday and is going to be involved again. Today he trained well, so maybe he has the possibility to be involved in some minutes of the game."

He added:

"The reality is he wasn’t for me a player to be involved after it went 2-0 against Sheffield United. I saw today he was much better than the day before we played against Sheffield United, so maybe it increases the possibility he will be involved. How I saw him today, maybe he can play 20 minutes."

Chelsea are also without key players like captain Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez among others due to injury woes.