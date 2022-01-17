Chelsea initiate contact to sign Frenchman valued at at least €40 million: Reports

Chelsea have approached French side Stade Reims for Hugo Ekitike, reports Foot Mercato.

The 19-year-old boy wonder came through the ranks at the club before breaking into the senior side in 2020. He played 17 league games throughout the 2020/21 season, scoring an impressive eight goals.

Ekitike joined Danish outfit Vejle BK on a season-long loan at the start of the 2021/22 campaign. The striker has also garnered interest from Newcastle United, who contacted Reims about the player earlier this month.

His stardom is evidently on the rise with the Blues now also enquiring about him. Les rouges et blancs have quoted a €40 million asking price for any deal that an interested party is seeking to strike in the January transfer window.

However, talks haven't gone any further.

Foot Mercato reports that Chelsea are interested in a potential summer transfer but Ekitike's value will supposedly remain the same. His performances have drawn him parallels with French starlet Kylian Mbappe.

With such a seal of approval in his relatively short career, one can gage what a special talent Ekitike is.

Chelsea face competition for Ekitike from several clubs

Whenever there's a new kid on the block, it's common for top sides to flock around the player. Ekitike is no different.

He's supposedly on the radar of another English side, Newcastle United, who are looking to bolster their squad following the Saudi takeover. According to Sky, the Magpies made an informal offer for the youngster, but fell short of what Reims are demanding. A renewed bid from the side in the summer cannot be ruled out.

ChronicleLive also reported that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to enter the bidding war for Ekitike. With Harry Kane struggling for goals this season, the Lilywhites have been compelled to look for alternatives that could bolster their attacking vanguard. It's fair to say Ekitike has caught their attention.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Barcelona are reportedly set to rival Newcastle United and a host of other clubs in the race to sign Stade Reims' teenage striker Hugo Ekitike. Barcelona are reportedly set to rival Newcastle United and a host of other clubs in the race to sign Stade Reims' teenage striker Hugo Ekitike.

Lastly, Barcelona are rumored to be in the market for him after losing Sergio Aguero to early retirement. Although Luuk de Jong has started to deliver for the side, uncertainty remains surrounding his future at the club, prompting them to look for another striker.

Either way, Chelsea must act fast if they're serious about bringing the star to Stamford Bridge.

