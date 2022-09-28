Chelsea injury news: Update on N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy ahead of Premier League clash against Crystal Palace 

Chelsea may have an injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday (October 1). That's because two key players are close to fitness, as reported by Football London.

The Blues will resume their league campaign after nearly a month when they visit Selhurst Park looking to their floundering season back on track. To bolster new manager Graham Potter's options, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy could feature at the weekend, as both players are back in contention after injury layoffs.

Kante has been out since injuring his hamstring during the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in August, limiting him to just two appearances so far this season. He also missed France's UEFA Nations League games against Austria and Denmark earlier this month, allowing him valuable time to recuperate.

Chelsea have now posted a picture of him in training as the midfield maestro is edging closer to a competitive return.

Meanwhile, Mendy could also play a part on Saturday ,as video footage showed the Senegalese shot-stopper taking part in training. He completed 90 minutes in all six top flight games so far this season but didn't play the two UEFA Champions League games this month.

If Mendy returns between the sticks this weekend, it will be his 100th appearance for the Blues since joining from Rennes in 2020.

However, Blues manager Graham Potter may not put him back directly into the starting XI, with Kepa Arrizabalaga making a case to start. The Spaniard has been between the sticks in both games under his tenure so far and will now hope to get a start in the league for the first time.

Chelsea face make-or-break month

Chelsea haven't been in their best form so far this season. They're struggling in seventh place in the league with just ten points from six games and are languishing at the bottom of their Champions League with just one point.

Things could get worse, as ext month, the Blues will play nine games across competitions, including six in the league. They will also face AC Milan twice in the space of eight days in what will be crucial games for Potter's team, as their progression hopes will be on the line.

Meanwhile, for the new manager, the upcoming month could define his reign and possibly, make or break the Blues' season.

