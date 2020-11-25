Chelsea injury update: Christian Pulisic eyes return against Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is poised to return against Tottenham Hotspur after a minor hamstring issue.

The winger has experienced a stop-start season, having garnered only 173 minutes of Premier League football in 2020-21. He was out for the initial part of the campaign, but after a brief return, Pulisic aggravated his injury during a warm-up before Chelsea's clash against Burnley.

Since then, Chelsea have scored nine goals in three Premier League outings without Pulisic and have won all three games. The Blues are undefeated in their last ten outings in all competitions.

Christian Pulisic's return to the Chelsea fold not only adds more dynamism to the squad but also allows Frank Lampard to vary his options.

Christian Pulisic's return to the mix is a welcome boost for Chelsea.

In their Champions League game at Rennes this week, Chelsea left it late to clinch a 2-1 win, thanks to a late header from Olivier Giroud. Callum Hudson-Odoi had given the visitors a well-deserved lead before Giroud's winner steered Chelsea to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Christian Pulisic, who is nearing full fitness, did not travel with the Chelsea squad to France to give himself more time ahead of the forthcoming festive period.

Speaking ahead of the game, Lampard had indicated a possibility of the USA international returning for the weekend. The Chelsea boss had stated:

"Christian (Pulisic) stays back and doesn't travel, but the good news is that he has had aggression in the last week. The reason he stayed back is to get some more physical work in so hopefully that will have him ready for selection come the weekend and onwards."

Whether Pulisic starts against Spurs or not remains to be seen, but it'd be crucial if he does because Timo Werner, in particular, requires much-needed rest after having played regularly for both Chelsea and Germany.

Therefore, opting to start with the cutting edge and dribbling finesse of Pulisic down the left against Spurs may not be a bad idea for Chelsea. The high-voltage game at Stamford Bridge is on Sunday, November 29.