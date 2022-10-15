Chelsea injury update: News and potential return dates for Reece James, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and other Blues stars

Chelsea are currently dealing with an injury crisis with some of their key players like N'Golo Kante and Reece James out of action.

The Blues had an underwhelming start to the season that saw Thomas Tuchel get the sack. The club's hierarchy then appointed Graham Potter as manager and there have been signs of improvement since.

Chelsea are unbeaten under the Englishman so far, winning four of their five matches in all competitions. They are fourth in the Premier League table and second in their UEFA Champions League group.

However, the west London side have seen some of their key players suffer due to injuries. On that note, let's take a look at the updates on their injuries and expected dates of return (via Football.London):

Reece James

The full-back was subbed off at the hour mark in Chelsea's 2-0 win over AC Milan on October 11 after a collision with Theo Hernandez. His knee injury could even put his candidature for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in doubt.

In a press conference on Friday (October 14), Potter said:

"He is due to see a specialist over the weekend so until we get that information there is not much more I can add. The rest will just be speculation from my perspective. We will wait and see."

N'Golo Kante

The French midfielder has been out due to an injury he suffered during the Blues' 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on August 14. He returned to first-team training but incurred a hamstring injury, which will keep him out for three months.

On Kante's injury, Potter said:

"Again he’s due to see a consultant at the weekend. It’s a setback so it’s not good news. But anything other than that, at this stage I can’t give you any more."

Mason Mount

The English midfielder was absent from Chelsea's training session on Friday due to a thigh issue. However, this appears to be a minor issue and he should be available for their clash against Aston Villa on October 16.

Wesley Fofana

Fofana suffered an injury in Chelsea's 3-0 win over AC Milan on October 5 and could be out until the World Cup. On his injury, Potter said:

"He is just progressing where he was. I don’t think we will see him before the World Cup."

Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech didn't make it to the squad that beat AC Milan on October 11 as he was sick. He is expected to return against Aston Villa.

