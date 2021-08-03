Chelsea insert a bold buy-back clause in youngster's deal in case he turns out to be a world-beater - Reports

Chelsea have inserted a bold £40 million buy-back clause in Valentino Livramento's deal which saw the 18-year-old right-sided defender join Premier League side Southampton earlier this week.

According to the Sun journalist Tom Barclay (via Caught Offside), Chelsea have inserted a £40 million buy-back clause just in case Livramento turns out to have a successful tenure at Saint Mary's under the management of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Chelsea have a history of producing talented youngsters through their youth system. The likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James are among the biggest success stories to come out of Chelsea's youth academy.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea were always going to put a buy-back clause into Valentino Livramento's deal.

Have since learnt this buy-back clause figure is nearer to £40m. Great deal for Saints, whatever happens. If TL progresses to the point where Chelsea want to re-sign them, they get a big fee. If not, they still get a v exciting young talent for a relatively small outlay — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) August 2, 2021

The buy-back clause could be a win-win situation for both Southampton and Chelsea. The Blues could get their youngster back if he lives up to his potential while Southampton would make a huge £35 million profit on a player they have signed for a mere £5 million.

According to Tom Barclay, there is also a sell-on clause inserted into Livramento's contract. It would see Chelsea earn a certain percentage of the money Southampton will receive for the 18-year-old in case they sell him in the future.

Valentino Livramento takes a different route compared to other Chelsea youngsters

Chelsea are notorious for letting their youngsters go on multiple loan deals before giving them a chance in the first-team. However, Valentino Livramento has taken a different route to success.

The 18-year-old has instead joined a Premier League rival on a permanent basis to prove his worth to his boyhood club. If he performs according to Chelsea's expectations, he will be back at Stamford Bridge due to the buy-back clause.

Valentino Livramento will go directly into Southampton's first-team, competing with the likes of Yan Valery and Kyle Walker-Peters for the right-back position.

Speaking on his arrival on the South Coast, Valentino Livramento expressed his excitement to join Southampton and work under Ralph Hasenhüttl. Livramento said:

“To have interest from a few top clubs, to choose Southampton was sort of a no-brainer. They are a solid Premier League club and the manager was quite a big factor as to why I wanted to come here and why I wanted to play for Southampton.”

