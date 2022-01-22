Chelsea and Inter Milan interested in signing 24-year-old valued at €30m - Reports

VfB Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa is reportedly on Chelsea and Inter Milan's radar.

The Blues are desperately looking to cement the void left by Ben Chilwell's injury, with the England international ruled out for the rest of the season with cruciate ligament damage.

With Marcos Alonso largely unreliable, they're forced to look for reinforcements, and Sosa has emerged as a potential replacement.

The Nerazzurri, meanwhile, have also been on the hunt for a left-back for some time and are currently targeting the 24-year-old Croatian.

Sosa caught everyone's attention with top-notch displays last season, which was also his first in the Bundesliga as Stuttgart were promoted back up.

Although his stock has fallen in the 2021-22 campaign with the side battling relegation, interest from top sides clearly hasn't cooled off.

Die Roten also still consider him a valuable member of their squad and hence they're not ready to let him go yet.

Sosa's contract runs until 2025 and to avoid losing him in the ongoing winter transfer window, Stuttgart have set an asking price of €30 million.

The club thinks it's enough of a sum to deter most interested parties from chasing him for the remainder of the month.

Reportedly, another Premier League outfit, Aston Villa, were after Sosa but could never strike a deal and instead signed Lucas Digne from Everton.

Chelsea are running out of time to sign a left-back

Ever since Chilwell succumbed to his injury, Chelsea have been looking for a replacement to boost their left-back position but to no avail.

Digne was on their radar but he's moved on with Villa instead, while Lyon have refused to let Emerson Palmieri head back to Stamford Bridge.

The Italian is currently on loan with the Ligue 1 side until the end of the 2021-22 season and they've also turned down offers of a £3.3 million compensation.

Chelsea are now looking in the direction of Sosa but the club's hefty asking price has become a stumbling block.

With less than 10 days left before the transfer window shuts, these obstacles have left them with the prospect of finishing their campaign without a good option on the left side of their defense.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see if Tuchel and co. are able to pull something off over the next few days.

Edited by Prem Deshpande