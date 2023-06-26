Chelsea interested in signing 29-year-old Manchester City star: Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte. Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Rudy Galetti claimed that the Blues have made an inquiry about Laporte with the Cityzens.

Galetti said:

"Aymeric Laporte is among the names on the list of Chelsea as a possible reinforcement this summer. No talks are ongoing to date. Chelsea's aim is to strengthen other roles but, in the past weeks, the Blues requested info on him."

Laporte is likely to leave Manchester City this summer. The 29-year-old defender fell down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola this season, with the likes of Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, and Ruben Dias preferred in defense over him. He was limited to just 24 appearances in the 2022-23 season, with 12 of those coming in the Premier League.

City have also been linked with a big-money move for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol. If the 21-year-old Croatian arrives at the Etihad, he could displace Laporte from the manager's rotation.

The Blues already have Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and Benoit Badiashile in central defense, with Levi Colwill set to return from a loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion. Thus, a move for Laporte could be considered a luxury at this point for the side.

Chelsea exits continue as midfielder close to joining AC Milan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to complete a move to AC Milan.

AC Milan and Chelsea are nearing agreement on a deal worth €16 million plus €4 million in add-ons for midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Rossoneri have already agreed personal terms with the player and a move is said to be imminent.

Loftus-Cheek started 19 games in the Premier League in what was a difficult campaign for the Blues. The 27-year-old midfielder was often deployed out of position at right wing-back.

The Evening Standard reported earlier that the London side were looking to get around £25 million for Loftus-Cheek, who has just one year left on his contract. However, they have now agreed to terms on a lesser amount as they continue to reduce their bloated squad.

Chelsea have already sold Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi Arabian sides, while Mateo Kovacic is set to join Manchester City. Kai Havertz is also expected to leave, joining cross-town rivals Arsenal.

The move for Loftus-Cheek comes after AC Milan agreed to sell Sandro Tonali to Newcastle. The 23-year-old Italian is set to join the Magpies in a £65 million deal.

