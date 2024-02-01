Chelsea were interested in signing Arsenal transfer target from European giants - Reports

According to reports, Chelsea were interested in signing Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain after Arsenal also showcased an interest in bringing the player in on a short-term deal.

The French defender first burst onto the scene with Ligue 1 side Montpellier, which earned him a reported €16 million move to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. After four impressive seasons with the German side in the domestic league and Champions League, he moved to PSG for €12 million.

However, he has played second-fiddle to right-back Achraf Hakimi during his time with PSG so far. He has only made 35 appearances for PSG across the last two seasons.

This January window, he reportedly attracted interest from European giants Bayern Munich and Arsenal, with the latter wanting to sign him on a short-term deal to provide defensive cover. In the absence of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is away on AFC Asian Cup duty with the Japanese national team, Arsenal lack quality in the right-back spot.

Chelsea have had trouble at the right-back spot this season as well, with club captain Reece James enduring extended absences due to injuries. Malo Gusto has performed well in the absence of the Englishman, but he is the only established right-back in the squad. This may have prompted Chelsea to consider a late move for Mukiele.

However, as L'Equipe (via GFFN) reports, a move for Mukiele is highly unlikely and the player is expected to stay at the Parc des Princes.

16-year-old wonderkid's agent tells Chelsea that they have a future Ballon d'Or winner on their hands

The agent of 16-year-old Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez, Manuel Sierra, has told Chelsea that his client is a potential future Ballon d'Or winner.

Chelsea signed Paez from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in June 2023, but he will not be able to join the Blues till he turns 18 in 2025. The Blues envision a bright future for the young midfielder, a sentiment that has been echoed by his agent.

In an interview with AS, Sierra said (via SixSports):

“I don’t know if we are going to have such a beastly talent in my life again like Kendry Paez. Today he is still at 50% of his chances, 60% of his chances. He is a guy who can be, for me, if not Ballon d’Or, very close to being Ballon d’Or in the next, six, seven or eight years. He has it all and is a guy who is super prepared for success.”

Chelsea have never had a Ballon d'Or winner in their history, and if Paez could achieve this unprecedented feat, he will certainly go down as a Blues legend.