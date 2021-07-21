Chelsea interested in signing Euro 2020 winner - Reports

Chelsea have enquired about Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, according to Sportitalia. The Blues are reportedly keen on signing Berardi, who can play both as a second striker and a right-winger.

According to reports, Chelsea were interested in signing Federico Chiesa and submitted an £85 million bid. However, Juventus were in no mood to entertain any offers for their star man. Chiesa had an excellent run at Euro 2020 for Italy and is currently in high demand.

However, the Blues have seemingly accepted defeat in their pursuit of Chiesa and have now turned their attention to Berardi. The Sassuolo forward was also part of the Italian squad that won Euro 2020.

Berardi has been part of the Sassuolo team for his entire professional career. He famously refused to join Italian giants Juventus a few years earlier. Chelsea will be hoping his stance has changed now as they pursue his signature.

Berardi has a great record, scoring 105 goals and providing 67 assists in 291 games for Sassuolo. The 26-year-old will turn 27 in a few days and may be open to a move to a bigger club now.

Berardi has hit fine form over the last few seasons and might want to spend the prime of his career elsewhere. This is where Chelsea will come in, with the Blues on the hunt for a new forward in the summer transfer market.

Berardi is in high-demand in the transfer market

What are Chelsea planning to do in the summer transfer market?

The Blues had a phenomenal end to a topsy-turvy 2020-21 season. After sacking club legend Frank Lampard, they hired Thomas Tuchel to manage the club. The German led them to an FA Cup final and won the coveted UEFA Champions League.

🏆 Chelsea have won the UEFA Champions League for a second time! 👏👏👏#UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/3ogfCK5C71 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 29, 2021

This has prompted management at the club to reinforce their squad over the summer. There are several players they have identified as possible targets as they seek to add a solid number nine to their team.

While Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund is their prime target, it is now being reported they are also interested in signing Berardi, possibly as a versatile back-up option.

The Blues know that Berardi has only two years left on his contract with Sassuolo and will want to take advantage of the situation. However, Chelsea will have to fight off other clubs like AC Milan, Lazio, West Ham United, Borussia Dortmund and Fiorentina to sign the Italian wide-man.

Edited by Samya Majumdar