Chelsea interested in signing in-form 24-year-old striker who is also wanted by Manchester United: Reports

Chelsea are currently interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and have reportedly been scouting the player for a while as seen in TheHardTackle.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international is currently one of the hottest center-forwards in Europe this season. He has been in tremendous form for Luciano Spalletti's team.

Napoli are currently top of the Serie A table with 56 points and Osimhen has played a key role in their 2022-23 campaign success thus far.

The striker has netted 16 times in the league this season and currently sits top of the 2022-23 Serie A top scorers chart. His value has continued to increase since he joined Napoli in the summer of 2020.

GOAL @goal Victor Osimhen has now scored in SIX consecutive games Victor Osimhen has now scored in SIX consecutive games 🔥 https://t.co/X7J0HLrCnV

Recall that the Italian giants splased a whooping club-record transfer fee in the region of €70 million to secure his services from French side Lille.

He has since gone on to score a combined total of 45 goals in 83 appearances, while providing a further 13 assists.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is currently attracting transfer interest from a couple of top European clubs, with Chelsea being one of them.

The Blues have spent a fortune on new recruitments since the arrival of American billionaire Todd Boehly as the club's new owner.

Their total net spending across the two transfer windows is believed to be around £601 million on a total of 18 players.

Despite their heavy activity in the transfer market, Chelsea are still said to be in dire need of a renowned center-forward to lead their attack.

The West London club have heavily relied on German forward Kai Havertz to operate as a false-nine in the absence of an established striker at the club.

Graham Potter's team, however, look set to go all out for a new striker in the summer, with Osimhen being touted as their primary target.

However, it may require a transfer record in excess of €100 million to tempt Napoli into selling their top striker next summer.

Luciano Spaletti makes honest admission about Chelsea transfer target

The Italian tactician has revealed that in-form Napoli player Osimhen is a great striker following his impressive form in front of goal this season.

The Nigerian international has scored an impressive 16 goals in the ongoing 2022-23 Serie A campaign and is currently attracting interest from Chelsea.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea have identified Napoli's Victor Osimhen as their top forward target for this summer's transfer window.



(Source: 90min) Chelsea have identified Napoli's Victor Osimhen as their top forward target for this summer's transfer window.(Source: 90min) 🚨 Chelsea have identified Napoli's Victor Osimhen as their top forward target for this summer's transfer window. (Source: 90min) https://t.co/VDcAWS2BlM

Speaking after his team's 5-1 thrashing of Juventus last month, Spaletti had this to say about the 24-year-old striker as seen in Football-Itallia.

“Osimhen is such a great striker. I am stunned by the unexpressed potential he has and excited to see what he’ll do in the future. There were these two or three balls down the touchline and he has the pace, the skill, the courage and the physicality to deal with those situations.

He continued:

"After all, he smashed his face a couple of times because he goes for every ball. He still has remarkable room for improvement.”

Poll : 0 votes