Chelsea interested in signing Inter Milan forward as Erling Haaland alternative - Reports

As per Calciomercato, Chelsea are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku at the end of the season if they are unable to work out a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

The Blues are reportedly interested in re-signing Lukaku from Inter Milan. The former Blues striker joined Chelsea in 2011 but failed to cement a spot in the starting XI. Chelsea will face competition from Manchester City and Barcelona - who are also interested in signing a big-name striker in the summer.

Lukaku has formed an incredible partnership with Lautaro Martinez for Antonio Conte's side this season, who are 11 points clear at the top of the Serie A table. The Belgian centre-forward could cost the interested clubs upward of €100 million in the summer.

The Belgian has already scored 21 league goals this season, becoming the seventh player in the Nerazzuri's history to score 20 times in two consecutive seasons. His 9 assists have also taken his total goal contribution tally to 30.

Chelsea's lacklustre attack has made forced them to look for a new striker ahead of next season, while Manchester City will have to cope with losing Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea reportedly interested in signing Sergio Aguero in the summer

Chelsea are also said to be interested in a shock move for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, who is set to leave the club at the end of this season.

The Argentine forward has a proven goal-scoring record in the Premier League and would be available on a free transfer in the summer, freeing up funds for the Blues to strengthen elsewhere in their squad.

Sergio Aguero is 'tempted' and aware of interest in him from Chelsea, who are determined to improve their attack this summer.



However, Chelsea are not the only team linked with a move for the 32-year-old. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly made Aguero a target this season due to financial reasons and his partnership with Lionel Messi with the Argentine national team.

Paris Saint-Germain are also looking at Aguero as a potential option to bolster their attacking options under Mauricio Pochettino. The French giants, however, have Mauro Icardi on their books for the next two seasons and are in the process of negotiating new contracts for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.