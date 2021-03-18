Chelsea interested in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a summer move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine's contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Sergio Aguero is intent on staying in the Premier League even if he leaves Manchester City. The striker's contract is set to expire in June, and the Cityzens have given no indication of offering him a contract extension.

Sergio Aguero has developed into one of the best strikers in the world since joining Manchester City in 2011. He is currently the club's highest goal-scorer with 257 goals in 384 appearances.

The 32-year-old helped Manchester City to four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and five EFL Cups. He has, however, struggled for fitness in recent years. He has made just eight Premier League appearances this season, scoring one goal.

The former Atletico Madrid man has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and PSG in recent months, but the latest reports suggest that Chelsea are very interested in signing him.

Chelsea have been in great form since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as their manager. The Blues have managed to keep ten clean sheets in twelve games and are yet to be beaten under the German tactician.

Chelsea's attack, however, continues to be a concern for Tuchel. The former PSG manager seemingly lacks faith in the likes of Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud and is eager to sign a top-quality forward in the summer.

Chelsea would be taking a massive risk if they were to sign Sergio Aguero in the summer

Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's all-time highest goal-scorer with 257 goals in 384 appearances

Despite his unbelievable goal-scoring record in the Premier League, Sergio Aguero has been struggling with recurrent knee and muscle injuries in recent years.

The striker has hardly played regular football in the last fifteen months and could prove to be a liability for any team if he fails to maintain fitness.

Chelsea should, therefore, switch their focus to a more permanent solution to their attacking problems. The Blues are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as well.